A Protective Brain Protein May Help Counter Tau Tangles

The new study focused on the safeguarding capabilities of protein called sorting-related receptor with A-type repeats (SORLA).





“In the last 15 or 20 years, considerable data has come out from our lab and other groups showing that SORLA can suppress one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease-amyloid-beta generation and accumulation,” said Timothy Huang, PhD, assistant professor in the Center for Neurologic Diseases at Sanford Burnham Prebys.





“Very little was known, however, about whether SORLA affected the tau tangles reflected on the other side of the coin in Alzheimer’s disease.”





The research team began by crossbreeding mice that produce extra human SORLA protein with mice that develop tau tangles, brain atrophy and cognitive deficits. This new mouse model enabled experiments to determine SORLA’s effects on tau protein buildup and its resulting harms.





An overabundance of SORLA protein protected against a number of biological processes linked to the formation of tau tangles and progression of neurodegeneration. These include reducing the addition of too many phosphate groups to tau-known as hyperphosphorylation-and the ability of misshapen tau to serve as “seeds” that attract more tau and form clumps. This protection also extended to the preservation of the synapses at the junction between neurons and the brain’s ability to adjust these connection points-which is called synaptic plasticity.





“When you upregulate SORLA, you can suppress the negative effects found in tauopathies,” said Huijie Huang, PhD, a staff scientist in the Huang lab at Sanford Burnham Prebys and lead author of the study.





“We found there was less brain atrophy and less tau accumulation, which was very exciting to see.”





Because some people have mutations that disable the gene carrying the code for SORLA, Sorl1, the scientists wanted to compare the outcome of having extra SORLA to having none of it at all. Tests of mice genetically modified to lack Sorl1 told a very different story.





“The opposite turned out to be true when we deleted the ability to produce SORLA proteins,” said Tim Huang, senior and corresponding author of the manuscript. “A lack of SORLA exacerbated the harmful effects observed in tauopathies.”





To address how extra SORLA or a lack of SORLA were either ameliorating or aggravating diseases featuring tau tangles, the research team used a combination of sequencing techniques capturing the levels of all proteins and gene expression in each cell, as well as mapping the spatial relationship of RNA and proteins within brain tissue.





The scientists found that upregulated SORLA prevented problematic protein production changes in the synapses between neurons while also suppressing other drivers of tauopathy disease progression. They also observed that extra SORLA tamped down on disease-related gene expression patterns in brain cells known as glial cells that support and protect neurons in many ways.





“One particularly notable finding that we can build on is the upregulation of a member of the plexin-B family of receptors in the absence of SORLA,” said Huijie Huang.





“There are unique drugs that can target this class of receptors that we may be able to apply to tau-related dementia disorders,” said Tim Huang. “One potential future direction is to repurpose these drugs to target overactivation of glial cells and perhaps reverse some of the phenotypes in tauopathies”





The scientists also want to better understand what happens in each individual cell type when they upregulate or downregulate SORLA. They plan to graft human neurons or glial cells into the mouse brain to study the effects of different SORLA mutations.





“Mouse cells and human cells are different,” said Tim Huang. “Because we’re looking at human disease, it’s more informative if we can observe the modulation and dysfunction of SORLA in the context of a human cell inside of a diseased brain environment.”





This continued research will reveal more knowledge about the ability of SORLA to safeguard against the toxic effects of tau tangles, and how to develop new treatments or repurpose existing therapies to benefit patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and other tau-related dementia disorders.