A Simple Saliva Test Could Reveal Hidden Signs of Sleep Loss

Although sleep loss is widespread, it has not previously been possible to measure it directly and objectively in bodily fluids. A research team from the Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology at UZH has now investigated whether sleep deprivation can be detected through metabolic changes in saliva. “Our study provides the first direct biomarkers of sleep deprivation in saliva under realistic conditions – a milestone for forensic research,” says Thomas Krämer, professor of forensic pharmacology and toxicology at the UZH Institute of Forensic Medicine.





For the study, the researchers examined 20 healthy young men who normally sleep seven to nine hours. The participants completed three experimental conditions in random order: one night without any sleep, four consecutive nights of six hours’ sleep, and a control condition with the usual eight hours of sleep. The team then analyzed participants’ saliva using high-resolution mass spectrometry and employed machine-learning methods to identify molecular patterns associated with acute sleep deprivation.