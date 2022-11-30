We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

A Simple Urine Test for Alzheimer’s Disease?

News  
Published: November 30, 2022
 
Molly Campbell
An image of a tube intended for urine collection.
Credit: Testalize.me on Unsplash.

Want a FREE PDF version of This News Story?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "A Simple Urine Test for Alzheimer’s Disease? "

Technology Networks Ltd. needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time. For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out our Privacy Policy

Read time:
 

A new study published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience identifies formic acid as a potential biomarker for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. Obtained from urine, the biomarker could offer an inexpensive and efficient diagnostic tool for the neurodegenerative condition.

Diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease   

A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease requires a series of clinical assessments, such as interviews, cognitive and neuropsychological tests, which can prove expensive and unsuitable for large-scale routine screening. Many patients are diagnosed later in life when the disease has progressed beyond the reach of effective treatment. “Alzheimer’s disease is a continuous and concealed chronic disease, meaning that it can develop and last for many years before obvious cognitive impairment emerges,” say the authors of a new study exploring whether a simple urine test could offer a solution. “The early stages of the disease occur before the irreversible dementia stage, and this is the golden window for intervention and treatment. Therefore, large-scale screening for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease is necessary for the elderly.”


The researchers – a collaborative team from several institutes across China – conducted a study of 574 participants divided according to their cognitive status: normal cognitive (71), subjective cognitive decline (101), cognitive impairment without mild cognitive impairment (131), mild cognitive impairment (158) and Alzheimer’s disease (113). Previously, the scientists had examined the levels of formaldehyde in patients’ urine with Alzheimer’s disease, identifying a correlation. In this study, they focused on measuring levels of formic acid – a product of formaldehyde – as a potential biomarker for early disease detection.


The study found that urinary formic acid levels were significantly increased in all the Alzheimer’s groups compared with the healthy controls, including the early-stage subjective cognitive decline group, and correlated with a cognitive decline. This suggests that formic acid could act as a sensitive biomarker for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

Urinary formic acid levels correlate with cognitive decline

Urinary formic acid levels were significantly elevated in the Alzheimer’s groups compared to healthy controls, including participants with early-stage subjective cognitive decline. “Urinary formic acid was significantly correlated with Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) scores, the Chinese version of Addenbrooke’s Cognitive Examination III (ACE-III) scores and Montreal Cognitive Assessment-Basic (MoCA-B) time,” the researchers write in the publication.


When urinary formic acid levels were analyzed alongside blood-based Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers, the scientists found that they could more accurately estimate the stage of a patient’s disease. “Urinary formic acid showed an excellent sensitivity for early Alzheimer’s screening,” say the authors. Further study will be required to corroborate the data, but the research team are encouraged by their initial results: “The detection of urine biomarkers of Alzheimer’s is convenient and cost-effective, and it should be performed during routine physical examinations of the elderly,” they conclude.


Reference: Wang Y, Wang Y, Zhu J, et al. Systematic evaluation of urinary formic acid as a new potential biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease. Front. Aging Neurosci. 2022;14. doi: 10.3389/fnagi.2022.1046066.


This article is a rework of a press release issued by Frontiers. Material has been edited for length and content.

Meet the Author
Molly Campbell
Molly Campbell
Senior Science Writer
More from this author >
Advertisement
Chosen for You
App Note / Case Study

Applying H2 Carrier Gas to Real-World GC/MS Analyses
Webinar

Utilizing NGS for Proteomics - Olink® to Accelerate Drug Discovery and Optimize Clinical Trials Outcome

On-Demand
How To Guide

Nitrosamine Impurity Analysis Solutions Guide
Advertisement
Advertisement