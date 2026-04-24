Aging May Start With Protein Translation Errors

Read time: 2 minutes

Cells manufacture proteins by following instructions encoded in messenger RNA, which is read in three-letter groups called codons. To translate this message, the cell uses molecules called transfer RNAs (tRNA). These act as intermediaries: they recognize a specific codon and provide the corresponding amino acid to build the protein.





A study led by the laboratories of Dr. Lluís Ribas de Pouplana and Dr. Fran Supek at IRB Barcelona reveals that the genes producing tRNAs are mutation hotspots (DNA changes that accumulate in cells over a lifetime) that can alter how the genetic code is interpreted and accelerate the functional decline of the proteome. The work has been published today in Genome Research.

A genomic "blind spot": greater activity, more mutations

Historically, most studies on cancer mutations have focused on protein-coding genes. However, the human genome contains hundreds of tRNA genes that are essential for ensuring the accurate translation of genetic messages into proteins. By analyzing data from thousands of tumour genomes and healthy tissue samples, the team observed that these genes exhibit exceptionally high mutation rates. Interestingly, this mutational load is directly linked to the gene's activity: the more a tRNA is transcribed (the harder it "works"), the more likely it is to mutate. In some instances, the error rate is up to nine times higher than that of conventional genes.

When the adapter fails: "chimeric" tRNAs

The critical component of every tRNA is the anticodon-a triplet that recognizes mRNA codons and determines which amino acid is added to the protein. The study describes how mutations in this specific area can generate chimeric tRNAs: molecules that still carry their original amino acid but now read the codon meant for a different one.





"This means the cell begins systematically placing one amino acid where another should be. It’s as if, on an assembly line, one part was repeatedly replaced by the wrong one; eventually, the protein structure becomes unstable. This proteome instability is a hallmark of both cancer and cellular decline," explains Dr. Ribas de Pouplana.

Ageing and the loss of regeneration

Beyond its implications for cancer biology, the research indicates that these mutations accumulate linearly with age. This links back to a fundamental issue in ageing: the loss of proteostasis, or the ability to maintain healthy proteins.





"This study adds a new dimension to the study of aging. It helps explain why, as the years pass, we lose the ability to manufacture and regenerate proteins efficiently. This results in high-impact conditions for the elderly, such as sarcopenia (muscle loss) or general frailty. Furthermore, translation errors caused by chimeric tRNAs inevitably lead to protein precipitation-a phenomenon directly linked to neurodegenerative processes like Alzheimer's disease," Dr. Ribas de Pouplana adds.

Next steps

The discovery of these genetically programmed "translation errors" opens new avenues for exploring the biology of ageing. The team is now studying whether the generation of chimeric tRNAs accelerates over time and whether there are cellular mechanisms to compensate for this genetic chaos before it becomes irreversible.





Reference: Murillo M, Salvadores M, V A Picó, et al. Age-dependent mutational loads in human tRNA genes are tumor-specific and result in chimeric tRNA sequences that could disrupt the genetic code. Genome Res. 2026. doi: 10.1101/gr.281022.125





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.