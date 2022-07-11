AI Reliably Predicts Structure of RNA Molecules

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "AI Reliably Predicts Structure of RNA Molecules"

For the function of many biomolecules, their three-dimensional structure is crucial. Researchers are therefore not only interested in the sequence of the individual building blocks of biomolecules, but also in their spatial structure. With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), bioinformaticians can already reliably predict the three-dimensional structure of a protein from its amino acid sequence.





For RNA molecules, however, this technology is still in its infancy. Researchers at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) describe a way to use AI to reliably predict the structure of certain RNA molecules from their nucleotide sequence in the journal PLOS Computational Biology.





For the work, the teams led by Vivian Brandenburg and Professor Franz Narberhaus from the RUB Chair of Biology of Microorganisms cooperated with Professor Axel Mosig from the Bioinformatics Competence Area of the Bochum Centre for Protein Diagnostics.

Cell environment must be taken into account

“RNA is often only seen as a messenger between genomic DNA and proteins”, says Axel Mosig. “But many RNA molecules take over cellular functions.” Their spatial structure is important for this. Similar regions in a nucleotide sequence can cluster together to form three-dimensional arrangements.





“Identifying these self-similarities in an RNA sequence is like a mathematical puzzle”, explains Vivian Brandenburg. There is a biophysical model for this puzzle with corresponding prediction algorithms. However, the model cannot take into account the cellular environment of the RNA – and this also influences the folding process. “If the RNA were isolated and floating in aqueous solution, the model could predict the structure very accurately”, says Brandenburg. But a living cell contains many other components.





This is where artificial intelligence comes into play. The AI can learn subtle patterns from the cellular environment based on known structures. It could then incorporate these findings into its structural predictions. For the learning process, however, the AI needs sufficient training data – and this is actually lacking in practice.

Obtaining training data with a trick

To solve the problem of the missing training data, the Bochum team used a trick: the researchers worked with known RNA structural motifs. Using a kind of reverse gear, they could generate almost any number of nucleotide sequences from the energy models of these structures that would fold into these spatial structures. With the help of this so-called inverse folding, the researchers generated many pairs of nucleotide sequences and structures with which they could train the AI.

New structures reliably predictable

The researchers then confronted the AI with a new task: it had to predict the structure of certain bacterial RNA molecules. These molecules – called transcription terminators – are important stop signals in the translation of genomic DNA in bacteria. Often, like many other RNA molecules with important cellular functions, they are hidden in the genome and difficult to distinguish from areas with other functions.





The artificial intelligence was able to reliably recognise and predict the typical structure of the transcription terminators, which is reminiscent of a hairpin. The research team was able to prove this using publicly available experimental data.





Reference: Brandenburg VB, Narberhaus F, Mosig A. Inverse folding based pre-training for the reliable identification of intrinsic transcription terminators. PLoS Comput. Biol. 2022;18(7):e1010240. doi: 10.1371/journal.pcbi.1010240.





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.