We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

"Anxious Monday" Drives Long-Term Biological Stress

Older adults who feel anxious on Mondays exhibit significantly higher long-term stress hormone levels.

News  
Published: July 7, 2025 
Original story from Hong Kong University
A section of a calendar, with days of the week and their dates.
Credit: Behnam Norouzi/ Unsplash
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

A research study led by Professor Tarani Chandola from the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) has revealed that Mondays uniquely drive long-term biological stress, regardless of working status, with implications for heart health.

The research has identified a striking biological phenomenon: older adults who feel anxious on Mondays exhibit significantly higher long-term stress hormone levels, up to two months later. This “Anxious Monday” effect, observed in both working and retirees, points to a deep-rooted link between the start of the week and dysregulation of the body’s stress response system, a known driver of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, the study analysed data from over 3,500 older adults participating in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (ELSA).

Key Findings

  • 23% Higher Cortisol Levels: Older adults reporting Monday anxiety had 23% elevated cortisol levels in hair samples (reflecting cumulative exposure over two months) compared to peers anxious on other days.
  • Non-Workers Not Spared: The effect persisted among retirees, challenging assumptions that workplace stress alone explains Monday’s toll.
  • CVD Connection: Mondays are linked to a 19% spike in heart attacks—this study identifies HPA-axis dysregulation as a potential biological bridge.
  • Not just higher levels of Monday anxiety: Only 25% of the Monday effect was due to greater feelings of anxiety on Mondays. The rest was because of the greater effect of feeling anxious on Mondays compared to other days.


The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis regulates stress hormones like cortisol, which, when chronically elevated, contribute to hypertension, insulin resistance, and immune dysfunction. While prior research noted higher cortisol on weekdays versus weekends, this is the first study to pinpoint Mondays as uniquely disruptive. The findings suggest societal rhythms—not just job demands—embed themselves in human physiology, with lasting health risks.

“Mondays act as a cultural ‘stress amplifier,’” said Professor Chandola. “For some older adults, the week’s transition triggers a biological cascade that lingers for months. This isn’t about work—it’s about how deeply ingrained Mondays are in our stress physiology, even after careers end.

The study underscores how the “Monday blues” can become biologically embedded, with chronic stress hormone dysregulation posing long-term cardiovascular risks. Addressing Monday-specific stress could unlock new strategies to combat heart disease in aging populations.


Reference: Chandola T, Ling W, Rouxel P. Are anxious Mondays associated with HPA-axis dysregulation? A longitudinal study of older adults in England. J Affective Disorders. 2025;389:119611. doi: 10.1016/j.jad.2025.119611

Subscribe to Proteomics & Metabolomics updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter