AUF1 Protein Shown To Suppress Cellular Aging

Read time: 1 minute

A new research paper was published in Volume 17, Issue 7 of Aging (Aging-US) on July 24, 2025, titled “RNA-binding protein AUF1 suppresses cellular senescence and glycolysis by targeting PDP2 and PGAM1 mRNAs.”





In this study, Hyejin Mun, Chang Hoon Shin, Mercy Kim, Jeong Ho Chang, and Je-Hyun Yoon from the University of Oklahoma and Kyungpook National University investigated how changes in cellular metabolism contribute to aging. Their findings offer potential targets for therapies aimed at slowing or reducing the effects of aging.





As cells age, they often lose their ability to divide and begin releasing harmful signals that damage nearby tissues. This process, called cellular senescence, is linked to many age-related diseases. A key feature of senescent cells is their altered metabolism, where they use more glucose and oxygen, even when oxygen levels are low. This leads to the production of inflammatory substances and fatty acids, which can accelerate tissue damage. The study examined how these metabolic changes are controlled at the molecular level.





Researchers found that AUF1, a protein that binds to RNA, normally helps prevent aging by breaking down two enzymes involved in glucose metabolism: PGAM1 and PDP2. When AUF1 is missing or inactive, these enzymes build up. This causes the cell to produce more energy and inflammatory molecules, which are common features of senescent cells.





“Our high throughput profiling of mRNAs and proteins from Human Diploid Fibroblasts (HDFs) revealed that the expression of pyruvate metabolic enzymes is inhibited by the anti-senescent RNA-binding protein (RBP) AUF1 (AU-binding Factor 1).”





The team also identified another protein, MST1, which becomes active during cellular stress and aging. MST1 modifies AUF1 in a way that stops it from doing its protective job. As a result, PGAM1 and PDP2 accumulate, leading to faster aging of the cell. Experiments using human fibroblast cells and mouse models confirmed that higher levels of these enzymes are linked to stronger signs of cellular aging.





These findings improve our understanding of how metabolism affects the aging process. They highlight the MST1-AUF1-PDP2/PGAM1 pathway as a key factor in the metabolic shift seen in aging cells. Since these enzymes and proteins are already known to be involved in other diseases, existing or future therapies might be used to block this pathway and reduce the effects of aging.





This study offers a new direction for senotherapy—a field focused on treating or removing aging cells. By adjusting glucose metabolism through AUF1 and its targets, scientists believe it may be possible to slow aging or limit its effects on tissue function. More research is needed, but these insights could lead to new strategies for managing age-related diseases and promoting healthier aging.





Reference: Mun H, Shin CH, Kim M, Chang JH, Yoon JH. RNA-binding protein AUF1 suppresses cellular senescence and glycolysis by targeting PDP2 and PGAM1 mRNAs. Aging. 2025. doi: 10.18632/aging.206286



