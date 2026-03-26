Biomarker-Guided Therapy for Personalized Schizophrenia Treatment

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Schizophrenia treatment is progressively moving toward a precision medicine model, where therapies are tailored to a patient’s specific biology.

In advancing this treatment, Northwestern University scientists have discovered a protein biomarker in brain fluid and developed a synthetic peptide that successfully repairs neural connections and reverses behavioral symptoms in genetic models of schizophrenia.

The cognitive challenge in schizophrenia research

Current antipsychotic medications used to treat schizophrenia are effective at dampening symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions. However, they do almost nothing for cognitive issues or social withdrawal. These deficits are often the true drivers of long-term disability.

“A lot of people with schizophrenia cannot integrate well into society because of these cognitive deficits,” said Dr. Peter Penzes, a professor of neuroscience at Northwestern University.

Without clear thinking or executive function, many patients struggle to hold jobs or live independently.

One theory suggests schizophrenia involves an imbalance between the brain's excitatory signals and inhibitory signals; this balance is maintained by specific cells called parvalbumin-positive interneurons. When these cells fail, the brain's circuitry becomes noisy and disorganized.

Unlike heart disease or diabetes, psychiatry lacks objective biological markers. Doctors cannot run a blood test to confirm a diagnosis or predict a drug’s success, which leads to subjective treatments and high failure rates in drug trials.

The new study aimed to change that by identifying a specific, measurable protein in human cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) that could act as a target to rewire these dysfunctional circuits.

Identifying a novel biomarker for schizophrenia

The team compared CSF from 52 patients with schizophrenia to 49 healthy controls using mass spectrometry to map out protein levels.

They found a significant drop in a form of the protein α2δ-1, encoded by the CACNA2D1 gene, in patients with schizophrenia. While this protein is usually part of a larger cellular structure, the researchers discovered that its free-floating, soluble form is what specifically regulates brain activity.

The protein acted as a signaling molecule and bound to receptors on the brain's inhibitory neurons to boost their activity and regulate the neural network. When levels were low, as seen in the patient samples, the brain’s “brakes” failed, which led to overactive circuits.

The researchers also studied a mouse model with a genetic duplication known as 16p11.2, a variation that increases a person's risk of developing schizophrenia tenfold.

These genetic models mirrored the human findings, presenting both the protein deficiency and memory and social impairments.

The team created a synthetic version of the protein, named SEAD1, and administered a single injection to the mice.

The treatment restored the density of synapses and rebalanced the brain’s signaling. Following the injection, the mice also showed improvements in both memory and sociability. The synthetic protein did not cause the typical side effects seen in other schizophrenia drugs, such as sedation.

A precision medicine approach to schizophrenia treatment

The findings could lead to a tandem clinical strategy where a biomarker dictates the treatment.

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“Our discovery could establish the basis of a revolutionary and completely novel treatment strategy through a tandem biomarker-peptide therapeutic approach,” said Penzes.

By identifying the specific patients who lack this protein, clinicians can move away from trial-and-error prescribing.

“The clinical trials would have a much higher success rate, and the treatments would work much better because you would give the new drug to the exact people who actually could respond to that drug,” Penzes said.

“Our treatment reopens a crucial window to rewire connections in adult brains,” said first author Dr. Marc Dos Santos, a postdoctoral researcher at Northwestern University. “The lack of brain plasticity is believed to be a key factor in the development of symptoms in schizophrenia. Reforming synapses could also be beneficial for other mental disorders, such as depression.”

While the results are promising, accessing brain fluid is currently invasive and difficult for routine care. The researchers also do not yet know how long the effects of a single SEAD1 injection last; repeated dosing may be necessary, and long-term safety in humans has not yet been demonstrated.

“The next step for us would be to develop a blood biomarker to identify a subset of schizophrenia patients who can respond to this treatment, and then we can give them this peptide—almost like Ozempic for schizophrenia, an injection that you can give once a week,” said Penzes.

Reference: Dos Santos M, Forrest MP, Bomba-Warczak E, et al. Soluble α2δ-1, altered in disease CSF, modulates network homeostasis and rescues deficits in a neuropsychiatric mouse model. Neuron. 2026:S0896627326000875. doi: 10.1016/j.neuron.2026.02.004

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Northwestern University. Material has been edited for length and content.