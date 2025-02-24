Blindness Triggers Cellular Stress Linked to Dementia

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center have identified a cellular stress response in animal models of blindness that may explain the increased risk of dementia in individuals with sensory impairments. The study, published in Nature Communications, provides new insights into how vision and hearing loss might contribute to neurodegenerative disease.

The link between sensory loss and dementia

Epidemiological studies have shown that individuals with hearing or vision loss face a higher likelihood of developing dementia. Hearing loss alone has been estimated to contribute to 8.2% of dementia cases worldwide, while vision impairment accounts for 1.8% of cases in the United States. Despite this statistical correlation, the biological mechanisms underlying this relationship remain unclear.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

To explore this connection, researchers examined fruit flies genetically modified to be blind. They found that these animals exhibited a widespread activation of the integrated stress response (ISR), a protective mechanism that cells use to manage stressors such as starvation, infection and oxygen deprivation. While ISR is typically beneficial, prolonged activation can lead to cell death through apoptosis, a process linked to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.





Integrated stress response (ISR) A cellular defense mechanism that helps manage stress by reducing protein production and activating genes involved in damage repair. While beneficial in short bursts, prolonged ISR activation is linked to neurodegenerative diseases. A cellular defense mechanism that helps manage stress by reducing protein production and activating genes involved in damage repair. While beneficial in short bursts, prolonged ISR activation is linked to neurodegenerative diseases. Apoptosis A programmed cell death process that removes damaged or unnecessary cells. Dysregulated apoptosis is associated with diseases such as cancer and neurodegeneration. A programmed cell death process that removes damaged or unnecessary cells. Dysregulated apoptosis is associated with diseases such as cancer and neurodegeneration.

Cellular stress responses in blindness

Further analysis revealed that ISR-propagating proteins ATF4 and XRP1 were present in molecular condensates – droplet-like structures within cells that separate from surrounding cellular contents. These condensates resembled stress granules, which form under cellular stress and are associated with neurodegenerative disorders.





Molecular condensates Droplet-like cellular structures that separate from surrounding cytoplasm, often involved in regulating biochemical reactions. They play roles in stress responses and have been implicated in neurodegenerative diseases. Droplet-like cellular structures that separate from surrounding cytoplasm, often involved in regulating biochemical reactions. They play roles in stress responses and have been implicated in neurodegenerative diseases. Stress granules Aggregates of proteins and RNA that form in cells under stress. These structures help regulate gene expression and protein synthesis, but persistent stress granules are linked to neurodegenerative disorders. Aggregates of proteins and RNA that form in cells under stress. These structures help regulate gene expression and protein synthesis, but persistent stress granules are linked to neurodegenerative disorders.





When researchers examined the brains of mice with genetic mutations causing blindness, they observed similar molecular condensates, suggesting that this response is conserved across species. Additionally, using a drug that dissolves stress granules also eliminated these condensates, further reinforcing their potential role in ISR regulation.

Implications for neurodegeneration

While the exact role of these condensates in dementia risk remains uncertain, one hypothesis is that their formation initially serves a protective function by preventing ISR proteins from triggering apoptosis. However, these same condensates might also interfere with the cellular response to other neural stressors, including the accumulation of proteins linked to Alzheimer’s disease, ultimately making neurons more susceptible to damage.





Future studies will investigate whether dissolving these condensates could mitigate or exacerbate neurodegenerative processes. Understanding the impact of ISR and its regulation in sensory impairment may provide new strategies for reducing dementia risk in individuals with vision or hearing loss.





Reference: Shekhar S, Tracy C, Lidsky PV, Andino R, Wert KJ, Krämer H. Sensory quiescence induces a cell-non-autonomous integrated stress response curbed by condensate formation of the ATF4 and XRP1 effectors. Nat Commun. 2025;16(1):252. doi: 10.1038/s41467-024-55576-1



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.