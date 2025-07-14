We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Blood Biomarkers May Reveal Alzheimer’s Decades Early

Alzheimer’s biomarkers found in blood of adults as young as 41, raising hopes for earlier detection.

News  
Published: July 14, 2025 
Edited by 
Rhianna-lily Smith
Scientist handling a blood sample vial in a lab, used for analyzing blood biomarkers.
Credit: iStock.
Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers in Finland have identified blood-based biomarkers related to Alzheimer’s disease in individuals as young as 41. The findings suggest that measurable changes in the brain may begin decades before clinical symptoms appear.


Biomarkers

Biological indicators that can be measured to assess health conditions or disease risks.

The study, conducted by the University of Turku, examined 2,051 participants from a national cohort in the Cardiovascular Risk in Young Finns Study. Blood samples were collected from both middle-aged individuals (41–56 years old) and their parents (59–90 years old). Results showed that biomarkers associated with Alzheimer’s disease increased with age, and were present even in middle age.

Familial patterns and kidney function linked to biomarker levels

A notable observation was the correlation between elevated biomarker levels in parents and similar levels in their adult children. This association was particularly marked in cases where the mother showed high concentrations.


The study also identified a potential connection between kidney function and Alzheimer’s-related biomarkers. Individuals with kidney disease were more likely to have elevated levels in blood, even in midlife. Researchers highlight that this relationship may affect how biomarker results are interpreted, and call for further investigation into how kidney health interacts with brain health indicators.


Kidney disease

A medical condition in which the kidneys are damaged and cannot filter blood effectively.

Genetic risk factors differ by age group

The presence of the APOE ε4 gene, which is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, was associated with higher biomarker levels in older adults. However, no significant association was observed in the middle-aged group, suggesting the gene’s influence on biomarker expression may be more prominent later in life.

Towards a less invasive screening method

While imaging and cerebrospinal fluid sampling remain the gold standards for detecting beta-amyloid plaques – a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease – recent advances in ultra-sensitive assays have made it possible to detect biomarkers in blood samples.


Despite this progress, the researchers caution that using blood-based diagnostics remains limited due to the lack of standard reference values and unknown confounding variables. These gaps could lead to potential misdiagnoses if the tests are used prematurely in clinical settings. The authors stress the need for broader studies across diverse populations to develop accurate diagnostic thresholds.

“In order to reliably use blood-based biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis in the future, more research is needed across different population and age groups to standardize reference values."



Dr. Suvi P Rovio.

Reference: Heiskanen MA, Mykkänen J, Pahkala K, et al. Factors related to blood-based biomarkers for neurodegenerative diseases and their intergenerational associations in the Young Finns Study: a cohort study. Lancet Health Longevity. 2025;6(6). doi: 10.1016/j.lanhl.2025.100717


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

Edited By
A picture of Rhianna-lily Smith
Rhianna-lily Smith
Editorial Assistant
Rhianna-lily is an Editorial Assistant at Technology Networks. She holds an honors degree in biomedicine from the University of East Anglia and a masters degree in microbiology. Before joining Technology Networks she researched maternal health and the microbiome.
