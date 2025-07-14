Blood Biomarkers May Reveal Alzheimer’s Decades Early

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers in Finland have identified blood-based biomarkers related to Alzheimer’s disease in individuals as young as 41. The findings suggest that measurable changes in the brain may begin decades before clinical symptoms appear.





Biomarkers Biological indicators that can be measured to assess health conditions or disease risks.





The study, conducted by the University of Turku, examined 2,051 participants from a national cohort in the Cardiovascular Risk in Young Finns Study. Blood samples were collected from both middle-aged individuals (41–56 years old) and their parents (59–90 years old). Results showed that biomarkers associated with Alzheimer’s disease increased with age, and were present even in middle age.

Familial patterns and kidney function linked to biomarker levels

A notable observation was the correlation between elevated biomarker levels in parents and similar levels in their adult children. This association was particularly marked in cases where the mother showed high concentrations.





The study also identified a potential connection between kidney function and Alzheimer’s-related biomarkers. Individuals with kidney disease were more likely to have elevated levels in blood, even in midlife. Researchers highlight that this relationship may affect how biomarker results are interpreted, and call for further investigation into how kidney health interacts with brain health indicators.





Kidney disease A medical condition in which the kidneys are damaged and cannot filter blood effectively.

Genetic risk factors differ by age group

The presence of the APOE ε4 gene, which is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, was associated with higher biomarker levels in older adults. However, no significant association was observed in the middle-aged group, suggesting the gene’s influence on biomarker expression may be more prominent later in life.

Towards a less invasive screening method

While imaging and cerebrospinal fluid sampling remain the gold standards for detecting beta-amyloid plaques – a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease – recent advances in ultra-sensitive assays have made it possible to detect biomarkers in blood samples.





Despite this progress, the researchers caution that using blood-based diagnostics remains limited due to the lack of standard reference values and unknown confounding variables. These gaps could lead to potential misdiagnoses if the tests are used prematurely in clinical settings. The authors stress the need for broader studies across diverse populations to develop accurate diagnostic thresholds.

“In order to reliably use blood-based biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis in the future, more research is needed across different population and age groups to standardize reference values."



Dr. Suvi P Rovio.

Reference: Heiskanen MA, Mykkänen J, Pahkala K, et al. Factors related to blood-based biomarkers for neurodegenerative diseases and their intergenerational associations in the Young Finns Study: a cohort study. Lancet Health Longevity. 2025;6(6). doi: 10.1016/j.lanhl.2025.100717



