Blood Test for Alzheimer’s May Predict Dementia in Sleep Disorder

Read time: 1 minute

A blood test originally designed to detect Alzheimer’s disease may help identify people with a sleep disorder who are at high risk of developing dementia, according to a study from McGill University. The test could predict dementia years before symptoms emerge, offering new possibilities for early intervention.





Idiopathic REM sleep behavior disorder (iRBD) is a condition in which individuals physically act out their dreams. The disorder is strongly linked to Parkinson’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies, a neurodegenerative disease characterized by memory decline, visual hallucinations and movement difficulties similar to Parkinson’s.





Predicting dementia before symptoms appear

The research team at McGill analyzed blood samples from 150 people with iRBD, testing for biomarkers originally associated with Alzheimer’s. These biomarkers – two specific proteins in the blood – were found to be predictive of dementia risk. Over a 4-year period, nearly 90% of individuals who later developed dementia had shown positive biomarker results years earlier.

"Detecting dementia risk early could have significant implications for how doctors guide patients, helping them plan for the future and potentially allowing for more personalized, effective treatments.”

Dr. Ronald Postuma.

The findings, published in Brain, suggest that Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and dementia with Lewy bodies may share common early biological markers.

Potential implications for treatment

The researchers propose that treatments currently under investigation for Alzheimer’s disease could also be explored in patients with iRBD, with the hope that early intervention might delay or prevent dementia with Lewy bodies.





Further studies are planned to evaluate how well the test predicts dementia risk in people with Parkinson’s disease and other high-risk groups.





Reference: Delva A, Pelletier A, Somerville E, et al. Plasma pTau181 and amyloid markers predict conversion to dementia in idiopathic REM sleep behaviour disorder. Brain. 2025:awaf003. doi: 10.1093/brain/awaf003





