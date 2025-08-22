Brain Neurons Found To Help Stabilize Blood Sugar at Night

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

A group of neurons in the hypothalamus help maintain blood glucose levels in routine, non-stressful conditions, according to a study published in Molecular Metabolism.





The study, led by researchers at the University of Michigan, focused on neurons in the ventromedial nucleus of the hypothalamus, a brain region that influences hunger, temperature regulation, fear and sexual behavior. While previous work has linked this area to emergency responses such as hypoglycemia or prolonged fasting, less was known about its function during typical daily fluctuations in glucose.

Investigating day-to-day glucose regulation

The research team studied a specific population of cells known as VMHCckbr neurons. These neurons express a receptor for cholecystokinin b, a protein that influences signaling in the brain and gut. Using mouse models, the researchers inactivated these neurons to observe how glucose regulation was affected in the absence of their input.





Cholecystokinin b receptor (Cckbr) A protein receptor that binds cholecystokinin, a digestive hormone. In the brain, Cckbr influences neuronal activity and signaling pathways related to metabolism and satiety.





The findings showed that VMHCckbr neurons contribute to maintaining blood glucose levels during routine activities. This includes the early fasting window between the last meal of the day and waking, a period when blood sugar levels begin to drop.

In the first four hours after you go to bed, these neurons ensure that you have enough glucose so that you don't become hypoglycemic overnight."



Dr. Alison Affinati

Linking glucose levels to fat breakdown

The study showed that VMHCckbr neurons promote a process called lipolysis, the breakdown of fat into components including glycerol. Glycerol can then be used by the liver to produce glucose, helping to sustain blood sugar overnight. In mice with activated VMHCckbr neurons, the researchers found elevated glycerol levels, consistent with an increase in lipolysis.





This activity appears to support metabolic stability in the early hours of sleep by ensuring sufficient glucose remains available. The researchers noted that this process occurs before other systems for glucose regulation, such as those triggered by longer fasting or low blood sugar emergencies, become active.

Implications for prediabetes and further research

The researchers suggest that overactivity of these neurons might contribute to the elevated lipolysis seen in people with prediabetes. However, the VMHCckbr neurons did not appear to control other glucose regulation pathways, indicating that different neuron populations may be responsible for managing blood sugar through additional mechanisms.





The findings also suggest that glucose regulation in the brain is not controlled by a single switch. Instead, different sets of neurons may play distinct roles depending on the physiological context, whether under stress, during feeding or in fasting states.





Ongoing work from the team will explore how multiple neuron populations in the ventromedial nucleus coordinate to regulate metabolism in different states. They are also studying how these neural pathways interact with peripheral organs involved in glucose management, including the liver and pancreas.





Reference: Su J, Hashsham A, Kodur N, et al. Control of physiologic glucose homeostasis via hypothalamic modulation of gluconeogenic substrate availability. Mol Metab. 2025;99:102216. doi: 10.1016/j.molmet.2025.102216



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.