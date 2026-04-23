Breast Cancer Risk Tied to Collagen Changes in Healthy Tissue

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Some of the earliest warning signs of breast cancer risk may be hidden deep within the molecular makeup of breast tissue - long before anything appears on a scan.





To uncover those signals, researchers at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, Indiana University School of Medicine and collaborating institutions mapped the architecture of healthy breast tissue to uncover early biological changes linked to cancer risk in the first-ever spatial mapping of the normal breast proteome.





“We wanted to know if we could detect signs of risk at a really early stage before cancer begins,” said lead researcher Peggi Angel, Ph.D., who studies how the molecular environment of tissue influences cancer risk. Jaclyn Dunne, Ph.D., then a graduate student in Angel's lab, led this research.





The study’s findings, published in the Journal of Proteome Research, reveal that breast tissue’s underlying structure is shaped by factors like body weight and breast density, offering new clues about how cancer risk may develop long before tumors form.

Looking beyond cancer to understand risk

Most cancer research focuses on tumors. Angel’s team took a different approach: studying healthy breast tissue. The goal was to understand how the tissue surrounding breast cells is organized and whether it changes in response to common risk factors and clinical measurements.





“If we want to stop cancer before it begins, we have to first understand what ‘normal’ tissue looks like,” Angel said. “Breast tissue is known to play a powerful role in whether cancer develops, yet we have not defined the starting microenvironment, which could be useful in early detection.”





That microenvironment – the complex network surrounding breast tissue - helps to guide how cells grow, move and communicate. At its core is collagen, a protein often associated with skin or connective tissue but increasingly recognized as an active biological signal that is present in all organs. In the breast, collagen is a major component of stroma – the supportive framework that organizes tissue - and acts as its internal scaffolding.





But collagen does much more than provide structure.





“It’s not just scaffolding,” Angel said. “It actually sends signals that tell cells how to behave, where to move and how to respond.”

A dynamic breast landscape

Scientists have long known that collagen structure changes once breast cancer develops. But far less is understood about how collagen behaves in healthy breast tissue.





To explore that process, the team analyzed breast tissue donated by 40 healthy women through the Susan G. Komen Tissue Bank. The samples included equal numbers of women with African and European genetic ancestry, matched for age and other risk factors.





Using advanced imaging and molecular technologies, the team mapped the organization of collagen within the breast. This allowed them to see where collagen fibers are located and how their organization looks across different regions of breast tissue.





What they found challenged the long-held assumption that healthy breast tissue is uniform. Instead, they showed that the breast contains a highly dynamic collagen network that varies from one region to another, creating distinct microenvironments within the same tissue.





Those differences may help to explain how cancer begins. Some regions may create conditions that suppress tumors, while others make it easier for cancer to take hold.





“Collagen can be either protective or permissive. It can help the immune system access tissue and prevent tumors,” Angel said, “or it can form barriers that make it harder for immune cells to reach the tumor and stop cancer.”

Tracing body weight’s molecular fingerprint

Among the factors studied, body weight emerged as one of the strongest influences on the breast microenvironment.

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Women with higher body mass index (BMI) showed distinct changes in collagen composition. Many collagen molecules were more abundant in tissue from women with high BMI compared to those with lower BMI, suggesting that excess weight reshapes the structure and signaling environment of breast tissue long before cancer appears.





“Obesity is known to increase cancer risk,” Angel said. “What we’re seeing is that it may be priming the tissue - setting up an environment where cancer is more likely to develop.”





Importantly, these patterns appeared across women of different genetic ancestries, pointing to obesity as a broad and influential driver of change in breast tissue.

Rethinking breast density’s role in cancer risk

The study also offers new insight into breast density, a well-established risk factor for breast cancer.





Currently, density is measured through imaging, such as mammograms. But Angel’s team identified 47 collagen peptides that differed significantly between women with less dense versus more dense breast tissue - suggesting that density also has a distinct molecular signature.





That finding could explain why dense tissue is linked to higher cancer risk and may lead to more precise ways to assess it. Because dense breast tissue can make tumors harder to detect on mammograms, understanding its molecular characteristics could help doctors to tailor screening strategies more effectively.





“Right now, we rely on what we can see on a mammogram,” Angel said. “But these molecular signatures could give us a much more detailed and sensitive way to understand what’s happening inside the tissue.”

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While the work is still early, this approach could eventually help to identify people who could benefit from more frequent monitoring or different screening approaches.

A new path toward prevention

To get there, researchers will need to study many more patients and follow them over time to determine whether these molecular patterns predict cancer development. But this study lays important groundwork.





By mapping the biology of healthy breast tissue, the research offers a new way to think about cancer risk. Rather than appearing suddenly, cancer develops gradually, shaped by subtle changes in the surrounding environment long before the disease is visible.





That shift in perspective could open up new opportunities for prevention. By understanding how factors like body weight and breast density reshape the breast microenvironment, doctors may one day be able to detect risk earlier or even intervene before cancer begins.





The findings also reinforce that everyday behaviors matter: Maintaining a healthy weight and other lifestyle choices may help to shape a breast environment that is less susceptible to cancer.





“Obesity doesn’t just affect overall health,” Angel said. “It’s clearly changing the breast microenvironment in ways we’re only beginning to understand.”





By mapping those hidden changes, researchers are revealing a new layer of cancer risk – one that could ultimately lead to earlier detection, more personalized screening methods or strategies to stop cancer before it starts.



