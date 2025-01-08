Brown Fat Shows Potential to Boost Exercise and Healthy Aging

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School have explored the potential of brown adipose tissue (BAT) in enhancing exercise performance and promoting healthier aging. BAT, a distinct type of fat known for burning calories to produce heat, offers metabolic benefits that could influence endurance and reduce risks associated with aging, such as obesity and cardiovascular disease. This research, published in the journal Aging on December 18, 2024, provides insights into the dual roles of BAT in physical performance and metabolic health.





BAT and exercise performance

While most research on BAT focuses on its regulation through exercise, fewer studies investigate how BAT itself impacts exercise capacity. A key finding highlighted in this perspective involves the transplantation of BAT from RGS14 knockout mice, a group known for longevity. When BAT from these mice was transferred to regular mice, the recipients demonstrated increased running endurance within three days. Comparatively, BAT from non-modified mice required more time to elicit similar improvements. This discovery underscores the potential of BAT to rapidly enhance physical capabilities.

Mechanisms of BAT's benefits

The researchers identified several mechanisms through which BAT supports exercise and overall health. These include improvements in blood circulation, reductions in cellular stress and enhanced metabolic processes. These factors collectively help combat challenges such as age-related muscle decline, fatigue and slower metabolism. By fostering a more robust physiological state, BAT emerges as a key player in maintaining physical activity levels and mitigating aging-related health issues.





Implications for therapy

The potential to harness BAT's properties extends to therapeutic applications. Treatments mimicking the metabolic benefits of BAT could pave the way for interventions targeting energy balance, weight management and cardiovascular health. These findings suggest that pharmaceutical analogs of BAT might become innovative tools for supporting healthy aging and improving exercise performance.





