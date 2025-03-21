Cannabis Use Alters Fatty Acid Metabolism Linked to Schizophrenia Risk

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Cannabis remains one of the most widely consumed psychoactive substances globally, with an estimated 228 million users aged 15 to 64. Its use is associated with a heightened risk of developing schizophrenia, particularly when initiated at a young age. An estimated 10% of users will develop cannabis use disorder (CUD) during their lifetime, while CUD affects up to 42% of individuals with schizophrenia.





Cannabis use disorder (CUD) Cannabis use disorder is a medical condition characterized by the problematic use of cannabis, resulting in significant impairment or distress. Symptoms include cravings, increased tolerance, withdrawal symptoms and difficulty controlling use despite adverse consequences.





To explore the biological basis behind why some cannabis users develop schizophrenia and others only CUD, researchers from the Neuropsychopharmacology group at the University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU) conducted a study examining blood-based biomarkers. The team sought to identify early indicators that could signal a heightened risk of schizophrenia in cannabis users, with findings published in Scientific Reports.

Investigating fatty acid profiles

The study analyzed blood samples from four distinct groups: individuals with schizophrenia who did not use cannabis; cannabis users with CUD; individuals with both schizophrenia and CUD; and a control group without psychiatric or substance use disorders. Using lipidomics, the researchers examined differences in fatty acid metabolites across the groups.





Lipidomics Lipidomics is the study of cellular lipid pathways, including how lipids are produced, modified and degraded in biological systems. This field uses analytical techniques like mass spectrometry to profile lipid molecules, providing insights into disease mechanisms and biomarker discovery. Fatty acids Fatty acids are long-chain hydrocarbons that are important components of lipids in the body. They play key roles in energy storage, cell membrane structure and signaling pathways. Alterations in fatty acid metabolism are linked to various diseases, including mental health conditions. Lipid biomarkers Lipid biomarkers are molecules found in the blood or other tissues that reflect changes in lipid metabolism. They can provide diagnostic or prognostic information for diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, metabolic syndromes and psychiatric conditions.





The analysis revealed that specific fatty acid profiles clearly differentiated between the groups. Notably, the profiles of cannabis users with schizophrenia differed from those who had CUD but no psychiatric diagnosis, and from individuals with schizophrenia who did not use cannabis. This suggests that altered lipid metabolism may play a role in the distinct psychiatric outcomes observed among cannabis users.

“We found considerable differences between these groups of individuals. By comparing the quantities of certain metabolites (fatty acids), we were able to perfectly differentiate between the three patient populations.”

Dr. Layre Urigüen.

Lipidomics as a diagnostic tool

Lipidomics refers to the large-scale study of pathways and networks of cellular lipids in biological systems. By using this approach, the researchers were able to pinpoint fatty acids that could serve as candidate biomarkers. These biomarkers may help predict which individuals are more likely to develop schizophrenia following cannabis use.

“I think it is important to be capable of finding blood biomarkers that can help predict the risk of developing a psychiatric disorder, such as schizophrenia due to cannabis use, and this study has proven to be the start of this way forward. Now this has to be disproved by studies with a larger cohort of people than the one we have analysed.”

Dr. Layre Urigüen.

The study emphasizes the importance of using detailed biochemical profiling to understand the complex interactions between drug use and psychiatric disorders. It also highlights the potential for lipidomic analysis to be replicated in larger cohorts to verify the reliability of these biomarkers.





