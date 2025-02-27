CD44 Protein Deficiency Keeps Mice Lean, Despite a High-Fat Diet

Surprising findings from a study in The American Journal of Pathology show that mice with a CD44 protein deficiency stay lean, despite being on a high-fat diet



Researchers investigating the role of the protein CD44 in obesity and metabolic health found that CD44-deficient mice stayed lean even on a high-fat diet, while the control mice developed obesity. A new study in The American Journal of Pathology, published by Elsevier, details the unexpected pivotal role of CD44, highlighting how it regulates fat cell formation and metabolic health.





Lead investigator Cheng Sun, PhD, Key Laboratory of Neuroregeneration of Jiangsu and Ministry of Education, Nantong University, China, says, "We previously reported that CD44 deficiency suppresses neuroinflammation. Given the critical role inflammation plays in the progression of obesity and its related complications, including hyperglycemia and insulin resistance, we hypothesized that CD44 might have a significant role in these processes. Therefore, we investigated the potential link between CD44 and metabolic disorders."