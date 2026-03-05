Cheek Swabs Offer a Non-Invasive Path to Schizophrenia Diagnosis

Read time: 4 minutes

A one-minute cheek swab could soon replace months of diagnostic uncertainty for millions of patients.

Researchers at Rutgers University have identified two key proteins in cheek cells that correlate with schizophrenia symptoms. This discovery offers a fast, objective alternative to current behavioral evaluations.

The diagnostic challenge of schizophrenia

Diagnosing schizophrenia is currently a slow, subjective process for the 23 million individuals affected worldwide. Instead of using a biological test, clinicians rely on observing hallucinations, social withdrawal, and memory issues. This behavioral approach is inconsistent because the condition can affect people differently.

“Schizophrenia is a heterogeneous disease. The genes involved in each person’s case may differ, although there are shared molecular pathways,” corresponding author Dr. Bonnie Firestein, a professor and chair at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, and a distinguished professor emeritus at Rutgers University, told Technology Networks.

Without a clear biological signal, in addition to diagnostic delays, doctors often spend an entire year testing different medications to find what works for a specific patient.

Researchers have tried looking into the brain or blood to find an objective marker for this condition, but these tests are often expensive or uncomfortable for patients.

“Other biomarker candidates for [schizophrenia] have been reported using neuroimaging, cerebrospinal fluid, blood, fibroblasts, liver, and urine samples,” noted the authors. While useful in a lab, these methods are hard to implement in a standard doctor’s office.

Firestein and her team chose to switch their focus to cheek cells. These cells share a developmental origin with the brain, as both come from the same embryonic tissue, the ectoderm.

By analyzing these easy-to-access cells, the researchers aimed to find a reflection of what is happening in the central nervous system and to provide a fast, non-invasive way to identify the molecular factors behind the disorder.

Testing cheek swab accuracy for schizophrenia markers

The team recruited 54 people: 27 patients diagnosed with schizophrenia and 27 healthy control subjects. The groups were matched by age, race, and gender, and the team used a simple 60-second cheek swab to collect samples.

The samples were analyzed using RT-qPCR to look at gene activity and targeted mass spectrometry to measure protein levels. They focused on three specific genes and one protein that had been linked with schizophrenia in earlier work.

Patients with schizophrenia showed significantly higher levels of Sp4 mRNA and HSP60 protein compared to the healthy group.

Sp4 mRNA This genetic messenger carries instructions from DNA to build and maintain the networks that allow brain cells to communicate. HSP60 protein This protein helps maintain cell structure, and its levels often increase when the body responds to the biological stress of a disorder.

These biological signals matched the patient's clinical struggles, with higher levels linked to more severe symptoms and poor memory performance. The data specifically linked higher Sp4 activity to poor performance in recognition memory, a common cognitive struggle for those with the condition.

“Schizophrenia is a disorder where brain connectivity is disturbed. One of the regions most affected by schizophrenia is the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, which is involved in high-level cognition, decision‑making, and behavior, consistent with the domains disrupted in patients with schizophrenia,” explained Firestein.

Since Sp4 controls HSP60 production, these two markers act as a combined biological signal for the disorder.

The team did not find a significant difference between patients and controls for the other two genes investigated.

The future of personalized treatment for schizophrenia

These markers could help doctors move beyond simple observation, changing the diagnostic process from a long-term behavioral study into a quick, data-driven laboratory result.

Firestein emphasized that the goal is that one day this kind of test could help doctors diagnose schizophrenia earlier or more accurately. A simple 60-second cheek swab might also help identify specific groups of patients or help doctors choose the right treatment sooner.

However, timing is still a question. “The hope is that biomarkers can be detectable at the onset, or even before the onset, of symptoms, but this study was done with patients who were diagnosed, so this is not yet known,” said Firestein.

With only 54 participants, this is a small pilot study, and larger studies are needed to see if the data can be replicated in a broader population. The data also showed some overlap, as half of the patients with schizophrenia had marker levels similar to those of the healthy controls. This confirms that while these markers are important, they do not explain every case.

“We would like to expand the number of patients studied and also follow patients longitudinally to determine whether biomarkers change as the disease progresses and whether medications (that work or fail in patients) also affect the biomarkers,” explained Firestein.

This research provides a more objective way to look at a complex condition. By identifying signals in specific groups, the field can move toward more personalized care.

“Not only did our study find that there are biomarkers that are elevated in patients as a group, further analysis will allow us to narrow down biomarkers that are elevated in specific subpopulations,” said Firestein. “Our study helps address the challenge of complexity and variability by providing a more objective measure for patients with schizophrenia.”

Reference: Crosta CM, Vaglio BJ, Stuckey J, et al. Differential SP4 expression and HSP60 abundance in buccal swabs from patients with schizophrenia. Sci Adv. 2026. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.aeb0460

About the interviewee:

Dr. Bonnie L. Firestein is a distinguished neuroscientist whose career has been defined by research into how neurons develop, communicate, and malfunction in neurological and psychiatric conditions, including schizophrenia. She currently serves as the chair of the Department of Pharmacology and Nutritional Sciences at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, a role she assumed after an accomplished tenure as a distinguished professor of cell biology and neuroscience at Rutgers University, where she built an internationally recognized research program centered on dendrite patterning, synaptogenesis, and neural circuitry. She is now a distinguished professor emeritus at Rutgers University.





Firestein earned a BSc in cellular and molecular biology with high honors from the University of Michigan, followed by a PhD in neuroscience from the University of California, San Diego. She completed her postdoctoral training at the University of California, San Francisco with Dr. David Bredt, further refining her expertise in molecular and cellular neurobiology. Over the course of her career, she has become widely recognized for research on the cellular mechanisms underlying dendrite structure and synaptic function, processes that are disrupted and contribute to schizophrenia pathology. Her work has shaped the scientific understanding of how neuronal architecture influences circuit development and vulnerability in neuropsychiatric disease.