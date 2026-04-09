Could Midlife Vitamin D Lower Alzheimer’s Risk?

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While most dementia research focuses on the elderly, a new study turns the clock back to your 30s.

Led by the University of Galway, researchers found that higher midlife vitamin D levels are linked to lower levels of tau in the brain 16 years later.

The link between midlife vitamin D and Alzheimer’s risk

Currently, ~57 million people live with dementia worldwide. While researchers have spent decades studying the brains of older adults, many now believe the key to prevention lies much earlier in life.

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) research typically focuses on people already showing symptoms, such as memory loss, but the condition often begins long before any signs appear. Harmful proteins, including Tau, and peptides like amyloid-beta start to build up in the brain years before the first signs of forgetfulness, creating a window for early intervention.

Previous studies have shown that low vitamin D levels in adults aged 58–73 years are linked to a higher risk of cognitive decline. Despite this, there has been little research into how vitamin D affects the brain during early middle age, and few studies track people from their 30s into later life.

The new study aimed to determine if vitamin D levels in early midlife (between 30–48 years old) are associated with the accumulation of tau and amyloid-beta found in the brain 16 years later. By focusing on a younger group of participants, the team hoped to identify a modifiable risk factor that could be addressed long before the brain sustains permanent damage.

How midlife vitamin D levels affect AD biomarkers

The researchers launched a prospective study using data from the Framingham Heart Study. They followed 793 participants who were dementia-free at the start and had an average age of 39 years old when their vitamin D levels were first measured between 2002 and 2005.

The participants underwent specialized brain-positron emission tomography imaging to look for signs of AD ~16 years later. The scans measured the accumulation of tau and amyloid-beta proteins, and the models were adjusted for factors such as age, sex, BMI, smoking, and symptoms of depression.

The data revealed that 34% of participants had low vitamin D levels at the start of the study.

Higher vitamin D levels in midlife were significantly associated with a lower burden of tau protein years later. This association was particularly strong in the entorhinal cortex, one of the first brain regions impacted by Alzheimer’s.

There was no such link found for amyloid-beta.

Dr. Martin Mulligan, lead author of the study and PhD researcher at the University of Galway, noted that “these results are promising as they suggest an association between higher Vitamin D levels in early middle age and lower tau burden on average 16 years later.” He emphasized that midlife is an important time when “risk factor modification can have a greater impact.”

Future directions for vitamin D and AD prevention

The findings suggest that optimizing vitamin D levels during your 30s and 40s could potentially reduce the buildup of tau, a primary marker of AD.

“While previous research has linked low vitamin D in adults over 70 with an increased risk of dementia, this study is among the first to look at younger adults at mid-life,” said senior author Dr. Emer McGrath, an associate professor in medicine at the University of Galway.

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“Low vitamin D in mid-life may be an important target to reduce the risk of early signs of preclinical dementia in the brain,” she added.

However, the study has its limitations. Vitamin D was only measured once at baseline; therefore it doesn't account for changes in diet or sunlight exposure over the 16-year follow-up period.

“While these findings are very interesting, they only demonstrate an association,” McGrath cautioned.

“Further studies, for example, a clinical trial, will be required to determine if vitamin D supplements could prevent dementia,” said McGrath.

Reference: Mulligan MD, Scott MR, Yang Q, et al. Association of circulating vitamin D in midlife with increased tau-PET burden in dementia-free adults. Neurol Open Access. 2026;2(2):e000057. doi: 10.1212/WN9.0000000000000057

This article is a rework of a press release issued by the University of Galway. Material has been edited for length and content.