Daily Multivitamins May Slightly Slow Biological Aging

While many people take vitamins to feel better, new research suggests they might help you age more slowly.

A recent study reports that daily multivitamin use slightly reduces the pace of biological aging as measured by DNA-based epigenetic clocks.

The difference between chronological and biological aging

Chronological age only tells us how many years have passed since birth; it does not explain how well our bodies function.

Biological age measures the state of our cells and molecules. To track this, scientists use DNA methylation patterns, known as epigenetic clocks—these clocks act as representations for the risk of death or disease. This helps researchers understand if certain groups age faster than others at a cellular level.

Older adults often face a decline in how their bodies process nutrients—many lack enough B12 or folate. These micronutrients play a role in DNA synthesis and the methylation process. While people often take multivitamins to reduce the risk of chronic disease, there is a lack of evidence that these pills slow the actual pace of aging. Most previous data came from observational studies rather than clinical trials.

“There is a lot of interest today in identifying ways to not just live longer, but to live better,” said senior author Dr. Howard Sesso, the associate director of the Division of Preventive Medicine and the director of nutrition research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Sesso and his team launched a randomized clinical trial as part of the Cocoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes study (COSMOS) to see if a daily multivitamin or cocoa extract could objectively change these molecular clocks over 24 months.

How a daily multivitamin impacts epigenetic aging markers

The study involved 958 healthy participants with a mean age of 70. Researchers used a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design. The participants were split into groups and assigned to take either: daily cocoa extract and a multivitamin, daily cocoa extract and a placebo, placebo and a multivitamin, or placebos only. The team monitored five different epigenetic measures over two years.

They focused on epigenetic clocks called PCGrimAge and PCPhenoAge, which predict health span and mortality better than older versions.

PCGrimAge A “second-generation” epigenetic clock that uses DNA markers to predict a person’s risk of mortality and health span. It estimates biological age by looking at indicators like smoking history and specific protein levels in the blood. PCPhenoAge A measurement of biological age that focuses on physical function and physiological health. It tracks markers related to inflammation, glucose, and organ function to determine if a body is “older” or “younger” than its chronological years.

The multivitamin groups had a statistically significant slower rate of aging in both PCGrimAge and PCPhenoAge, equating to a difference of ~1.4 to 2.6 months per year.

Participants who showed faster biological aging at the start of the trial saw the most benefit.

The cocoa extract did not show any significant impact on the five measures.

The first-generation clocks, which mostly track chronological years, also showed no change, suggesting that the multivitamins might influence specific biological processes rather than every marker of age.

Evaluating the clinical evidence for vitamins and healthy aging

“It was exciting to see the benefits of a multivitamin linked with markers of biological aging,” said Sesso. “This study opens the door to learning more about accessible, safe interventions that contribute to healthier, higher-quality aging.”

However, other experts suggest we stay cautious. Professor Luigi Fontana, a professor of medicine and nutrition and the Leonard P Ullman Chair in Translational Metabolic Health at The University of Sydney, who was not involved in the study, told the Science Media Centre: “The study reports that a daily multivitamin slightly slowed two of five DNA-based ‘epigenetic clocks’ used as markers of biological aging in older adults. However, the magnitude of the effect is extremely small, and the effect was not consistent across all the aging measures tested.”

There are also methodological concerns, as the researchers did not adjust p-values for multiple comparisons.

“When many outcomes are tested simultaneously, it becomes more likely that some apparently ‘positive’ results will appear simply by chance,” Fontana said.

The effect size is also very small, which suggests that while statistically detectable, the changes may not yet be clinically meaningful or lead to any visible health changes.

It is also possible that the results show simple nutrient correction in people with mild deficiencies rather than a true anti-aging effect.

“Overall, the findings are scientifically interesting, but they do not provide convincing evidence that taking a daily multivitamin meaningfully slows human aging,” said Fontana.

Future work is needed to see if these shifts lead to fewer cases of frailty or a longer life.

“We plan to do follow-up research to determine if the slowing of biological aging—observed through these five epigenetic clocks, and additional or new ones—persists after the trial ends,” said co-senior author Dr. Yanbin Dong, a professor of medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

“A lot of people take a multivitamin without necessarily knowing any benefits from taking it, so the more we can learn about its potential health benefits, the better,” Sesso said.

Reference: Li S, Hamaya R, Zhu H, et al. Effects of daily multivitamin–multimineral and cocoa extract supplementation on epigenetic aging clocks in the COSMOS randomized clinical trial. Nat Med. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41591-026-04239-3