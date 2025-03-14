Decades-Long Parkinson's Disease Mystery Solved

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 3 minutes

WEHI researchers have made a huge leap forward in the fight against Parkinson’s disease, solving a decades-long mystery that paves the way for development of new drugs to treat the condition.





First discovered over 20 years ago, PINK1 is a protein directly linked to Parkinson’s disease – the fastest growing neurodegenerative condition in the world. Until now, no one had seen what human PINK1 looks like, how PINK1 attaches to the surface of damaged mitochondria, or how it is switched on.





In a major breakthrough, researchers at the WEHI Parkinson’s Disease Research Centre have determined the first ever structure of human PINK1 bound to mitochondria, in findings published in Science. The work could help find new treatments for the condition that currently has no cure or drug to stop its progression.





Parkinson’s disease is insidious, often taking years, sometimes decades to diagnose. Often associated with tremors, there are close to 40 symptoms including cognitive impairment, speech issues, body temperature regulation and vision problems.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE In Australia, over 200,000 people live with Parkinson’s and between 10% and 20% have Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease – meaning they are diagnosed under the age of fifty. The impact of Parkinson’s on the Australian economy and healthcare systems is estimated to be over $10 billion each year.