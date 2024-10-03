Dementia Biomarker Levels Fluctuate Throughout the Day

Researchers found that the biomarkers used to diagnose Alzheimer's, including a promising marker for early diagnosis of the condition, varied significantly depending on the time of day. Biomarker levels were at their lowest in the morning when participants woke and highest in the evening.





The p-tau217 biomarker, which could help with early diagnosis of dementia, showed big differences depending on the time of day. Researchers discovered that the variation between morning and evening levels was similar to the changes seen in people whose mild memory problems get worse over a year.



