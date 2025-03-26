Dopamine’s Role in Self-Driven Song Learning Revealed in Zebra Finches

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Juvenile zebra finches undergo an intense learning process to master their songs, practicing up to 10,000 times a day. Despite initially producing disorganized vocalizations, young males persist in refining their songs until they closely resemble those of their adult tutors. This behavior, driven by internal motivation rather than external reinforcement, has long intrigued scientists.





Recent research led by neuroscientists at Duke University provides new insights into the brain mechanisms underlying this intrinsic motivation. Their findings, published in Nature, detail how dopamine release in the brain’s basal ganglia plays a role in guiding learning, even in the absence of external rewards.





Basal ganglia

A group of interconnected brain structures involved in movement control, learning, and reward processing. It plays a key role in habit formation and motor skill acquisition. A group of interconnected brain structures involved in movement control, learning, and reward processing. It plays a key role in habit formation and motor skill acquisition. Dopamine

A neurotransmitter that regulates reward, motivation and learning. It helps signal when actions lead to desirable outcomes. A neurotransmitter that regulates reward, motivation and learning. It helps signal when actions lead to desirable outcomes.

Tracking song learning with machine learning

To investigate how young zebra finches refine their songs, researchers placed male juveniles in soundproof chambers where they could practice without external feedback. By analyzing thousands of song renditions with a machine learning model, the team tracked learning progress moment by moment.

Machine learning A type of artificial intelligence that enables computers to identify patterns in data and make predictions. In this study, it was used to analyze birdsong development.





Results showed that the more birds practiced, the more their song quality improved. Some attempts were better than others, but overall, their performance trended upward over time. This pattern suggested an internal mechanism reinforcing learning even when no social feedback was available.

Dopamine’s role in self-driven learning

Dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in motivation and learning, was found to play a crucial role in the birds’ ability to refine their songs. Researchers used genetically modified protein-based sensors that fluoresce when detecting dopamine, allowing them to track real-time fluctuations in the birds' brains.





They observed that dopamine levels in the basal ganglia increased whenever a bird practiced, regardless of whether it produced an accurate song or not. However, dopamine release was stronger when the bird sang better than its typical performance and weaker when its performance regressed. This suggested that dopamine functions as an internal reward system, reinforcing improvement.

Acetylcholine’s influence on dopamine release

Further investigation revealed that acetylcholine, another neurotransmitter, plays a role in stimulating dopamine release during song practice. Acetylcholine binds to specific receptors in the basal ganglia, enhancing dopamine signaling. When the researchers blocked dopamine or acetylcholine activity in the brain, the birds continued to sing but stopped improving their songs.





Acetylcholine A neurotransmitter involved in muscle control and cognitive functions such as learning and memory. It also influences dopamine release in the brain.





These findings highlight the interconnected role of neurochemical signals in self-motivated learning, suggesting that similar mechanisms may apply to other motor learning processes.

Implications for neuroscience and human learning

The study has broader implications beyond birdsong. The basal ganglia, dopamine and acetylcholine systems are conserved across many vertebrates, including humans. Understanding how these signals drive learning could provide insights into human skill acquisition, such as language development and musical training.





Additionally, disruptions in dopamine signaling in the basal ganglia are linked to neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and schizophrenia. By studying birdsong learning, researchers may uncover principles that inform treatments for these disorders.





Reference: Qi J, Schreiner DC, Martinez M, Pearson J, Mooney R. Dual neuromodulatory dynamics underlie birdsong learning. Nature. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41586-025-08694-9



