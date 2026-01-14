11 Hidden Genes Turn Out To Be Essential for Life’s First Cell

Read time: 1 minute

A research team led by Associate Professor Hirofumi Nishizono and graduate student Masaki Kato from the Research Support Center at the Medical Research Institute of Kanazawa Medical University has identified eleven novel factors essential for the development of fertilized eggs. This achievement was made possible through the integration of one-cell embryo cryopreservation technology, an inhibitor library screening, RNA-seq analysis, and CRISPR-Cas9-mediated gene editing. The findings have been published in Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology on October 17, 2025.

Background

Infertility affects approximately one in six individuals worldwide, posing a major healthcare challenge in both developed and developing countries (Cox et al., Hum. Reprod. Open , 2022). To advance assisted reproductive technologies (ART), such as in vitro fertilization, it is crucial to identify and understand the molecular regulators governing fertilization, early embryonic development, and implantation (Sang et al., Science , 2023). While many factors involved in these processes have been discovered, the molecular network underlying early embryogenesis is still only partially understood.

Key Findings

The team prepared a large number of genetically uniform mouse zygotes and stably cryopreserved them using a single-cell embryo freezing technique. By performing a comprehensive screening of an inhibitor library targeting various signaling pathways and integrating the results with RNA-seq data, the researchers identified multiple candidate factors involved in embryonic development. Two molecules, CXC chemokine receptor 2 (CXCR2) and cathepsin D (CTSD), were selected for further functional validation.





CRISPR-Cas9 knockout experiments revealed that deleting either gene resulted in arrested embryo development, demonstrating their essential roles during the preimplantation stage. These findings suggest the existence of previously unrecognized regulatory factors in early development and indicate the potential for modulating embryonic development through precise molecular control. These advances could contribute to next-generation ART.

Future Perspectives

While these results are promising, several limitations remain. These include the potential effects of inhibitor concentration and the stress caused by embryo cryopreservation.





Future studies will aim to systematically address these factors and expand screening efforts using broader chemical libraries. Ultimately, this research aims to develop novel ARTs that enable molecular-level control of embryo development. This would open new avenues for infertility treatment and developmental biology research.





Reference: Nishizono H, Kato M. Screening for novel factors involved in mouse early embryonic development using inhibitor libraries. Front Cell Dev Biol. 2025;13:1643551. doi: 10.3389/fcell.2025.1643551



