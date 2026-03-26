Exercise Alters Blood Proteins Linked to Disease Risk

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A new epidemiological study led by researchers at the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the University of Regensburg, Germany, provides new clues about how physical activity helps prevent chronic diseases by influencing the proteins circulating in the blood.





The researchers examined blood samples from more than 33 000 adults participating in UK Biobank to identify proteins linked with moderate to vigorous physical activity. They discovered a set of 220 proteins that changed according to levels of physical activity. Some, including proteins involved in processes like immune function and maintaining muscle and joint health, were more common in physically active people. Others, linked to impaired metabolism or inflammation, were less common in people who were more physically active. Many of these proteins were also linked to the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or type 2 diabetes.





The study found that people whose protein profiles resembled those of more active individuals had a lower risk of cancer and type 2 diabetes, even after accounting for how much physical activity they reported.





These results suggest that physical activity may support long-term health through specific biological pathways reflected in the blood. The findings point toward future research that could refine prevention strategies or identify early biological signs of disease risk.





Reference: Stein MJ, Baurecht H, Bohmann P, et al. Proteomics signature of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity and risk of multimorbidity of cancer and cardiometabolic diseases. Commun Med. 2026;6(1):160. doi: 10.1038/s43856-026-01514-9





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