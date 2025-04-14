We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Fossil Revealed To Be Denisovan Using Protein Sequencing

Protein analysis reveals Penghu 1 fossil from Taiwan is Denisovan, expanding their known range into Southeast Asia.

News  
Published: April 14, 2025 
| Original story from Graduate University for Advanced Studies, SOKENDAI
Fossilized right side of the Penghu 1 mandible held by a person's hand against a black background.
Credit: Chun-Hsiang Chang, Jay Chang.
Read time: 1 minute

A fossil mandible (Penghu 1: 19,000 to 10,000 years ago) was discovered on the seabed of the Penghu Channel in Taiwan and reported as the first and oldest hominin fossil from Taiwan in 2015. Penghu 1 has distinct morphological characters and retains archaic features, but its taxonomic identity was unknown. Attempts were made to extract ancient DNA from this fossil, but these were unsuccessful. Now, an international research team from Japan, Taiwan, and Denmark revealed that Penghu 1 was derived from a male Denisovan by sequencing its bone and tooth proteins. The molecular identification of Penghu 1, a Denisovan, has significant implications for human evolutionary history in eastern Asia.

Modern human populations in eastern Asia, particularly in the southeast, have genomic elements derived from the Denisovans, and it has been suggested that the two interbred in the region. However, so far, the molecularly identified Denisovan fossils are very fragmentary and have been found only from two sites in northern Asia. This research has directly demonstrated that Denisovans were also distributed in southeastern Asia. This research also revealed that the jaws and teeth of Denisovans were much robust than those of Neanderthals and Homo sapiens, who lived on Earth at the same time. These findings have shed light on the mysterious appearance and distribution of Denisovans.


Reference: Tsutaya T, Sawafuji R, Taurozzi AJ, et al. A male Denisovan mandible from Pleistocene Taiwan. Science. 2025;388(6743):176-180. doi: 10.1126/science.ads3888


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

