“Green” Nanoparticles Make a Common Antiviral Far More Potent

A new research paper was published in Oncotarget (Volume 16) on November 6, 2025, titled “Anti-DNA virus agent cidofovir – loaded green synthesized cerium oxide nanoparticles (Nanoceria): Nucleic acids (DNA and RNA) binding affinity and cytotoxicity effects.”





In this study, led by Nahid Shahabadi from Razi University in Kermanshah, researchers developed an environmentally friendly approach to enhance the performance of cidofovir, a drug used to treat infections caused by DNA viruses. The work responds to the growing need for therapies that are safer, more effective, and better targeted.





The research team developed a new compound by loading cidofovir onto green-synthesized cerium oxide nanoparticles (nanoceria), known as CDV-CeO2 NPs. This method combines the drug’s antiviral and anticancer properties with the biological activity of nanoceria, which is known for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and tumor-targeting effects. To avoid toxic chemicals, the nanoparticles were synthesized using quince fruit peel extract, making the process more sustainable and suitable for medical applications.





Laboratory experiments showed that the CDV-CeO2 nanoparticles were significantly more effective at killing breast cancer cells than either cidofovir or cerium oxide nanoparticles alone. At the highest tested concentration, the new compound destroyed more than 97% of cancer cells, compared to 72% with cidofovir alone and 50% with nanoparticles alone. These findings suggest that the combined formulation enhances anticancer activity and may allow for lower drug doses with fewer side effects.





To understand how these nanoparticles interact with genetic material, the team studied their binding to DNA and RNA, two key molecules involved in cancer development and viral replication. CDV-CeO2 nanoparticles showed strong binding affinity through two mechanisms: groove binding, which fits into natural curves of the genetic molecule strands, and intercalation, which inserts between base pairs. The nanoparticles formed stable complexes that responded to temperature, indicating reliable interactions in biological systems.





“The novelty of this work lies in the innovative green synthesis method, the dual-functional therapeutic application, and the enhanced biological activity of the CDV-CeO2 NPs, which collectively position these nanoparticles as promising candidates for future cancer and antiviral therapies.”





This research presents a potential new strategy for improving drug targeting and delivery using green nanotechnology. The approach could lead to more effective treatments for diseases such as breast cancer and infections caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) and other DNA viruses. However, further research, including animal and clinical studies, is needed to confirm the safety and long-term effectiveness of this treatment.





Overall, this study represents a significant step toward combining natural materials with nanomedicine to create more efficient therapies. If supported by future research, CDV-CeO2 nanoparticles could offer a new generation of dual-action treatments.





Reference: Shahabadi N, Zendehcheshm S, Khademi F, Mahdavi M. Anti-DNA virus agent cidofovir - loaded green synthesized cerium oxide nanoparticles (Nanoceria): Nucleic acids (DNA and RNA) binding affinity and cytotoxicity effects. Oncotarget; Vol 16 (2025). 2025. doi: 10.18632/oncotarget.28774



