Gut Microbe Metabolite Butyrate Rewires Immune Cells

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The benefits of dietary fiber extend beyond digestive health, as dietary fiber-derived metabolites produced by gut microbiota can influence immune function. Short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) are secondary metabolites produced by the gut microbiota through the fermentation of dietary fibers. Notably, soluble dietary fibers such as inulin and pectin can be metabolized by gut bacteria into SCFAs, including butyrate. They act as important signaling molecules that reduce inflammation and balance the immune system.





SCFAs can regulate immune-related diseases, including inflammatory and allergic diseases, by modulating immune-cell gene expression and function. Dendritic cells (DCs) are known as the sentinels of the immune system. DCs possess a dynamic and highly specialized set of cell surface molecules that coordinate innate and adaptive immunity. These molecules act as sensors, antigen-presenting structures, and cellular communicators, changing dramatically as DCs mature. However, the effects of SCFAs on dendritic cell development and the expression of these surface molecules have yet to be elucidated.





To address this gap, a team of researchers, led by Professor Chiharu Nishiyama from the Department of Life Systems Engineering, Faculty of Advanced Engineering, Tokyo University of Science (TUS), Japan, explored the role of SCFAs in the development and regulation of DCs. The team explored how butyrate, an SCFA, modulates the development and expression of cell surface molecules on DCs. The study was published in Allergology International on June 18, 2026.





"Previously, we introduced the transcription factor PU.1 into a specific hematopoietic cell lineage, leading to the development of DC-like structures. This discovery highlighted the potential of PU.1 as a master transcription factor for DCs. We continued to explore the mechanisms by which SCFAs enhance PU.1 gene expression and how polyphenols regulate inflammation through PU.1-related gene expression," mentioned Prof. Nishiyama while talking about the motivation behind the study.





The research team used Flt3L-induced bone marrow-derived DCs (BMDCs), comprising a heterogeneous, physiological mixture of conventional DCs (cDCs) and plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs). The primary focus was on investigating how butyrate affected surface proteins, messenger RNA levels, and histone modifications. The effect of other SCFAs, including propionate, valerate, and acetate, was also tested.





The study revealed that among the tested SCFAs, butyrate showed the strongest effect in increasing the expression of several dendritic cell surface molecules, including MHC II, CD86, and CD11b, while reducing the levels of CD11c. It also increased the expression of LPAM-1 (α4/β7), an integrin, contributing to immune-cell trafficking and localization in the intestinal mucosa.





The team also observed a shift in dendritic cell development. Butyrate increased the ratio of conventional DCs to plasmacytoid DCs, influencing the balance of dendritic cell subsets.





To understand the mechanistic pathways, the researchers explored two major pathways associated with SCFAs. The results highlighted that butyrate mainly acted through histone deacetylase inhibitory activity, rather than through stimulatory effects on G-protein-coupled receptors. Butyrate increased histone acetylation around the Itga4 gene, which encodes the α4 subunit of LPAM-1, and around the Spi1 gene, which encodes PU.1. Butyrate also increased Spi1 mRNA and PU.1 protein levels, highlighting the involvement of epigenetic regulation in the process.



