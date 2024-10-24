High-Intensity Exercise Suppresses Hunger More Than Moderate Workouts

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Summary A study found that vigorous exercise significantly lowers ghrelin levels, the hunger hormone, leading to reduced appetite compared to moderate exercise. Women exhibited a stronger response, indicating that exercise intensity plays a crucial role in appetite control. Key Takeaways High-intensity exercise more effectively suppresses hunger than moderate exercise. Females showed a significant reduction in ghrelin levels after vigorous workouts. Exercise intensity may be crucial for appetite control, beneficial for weight loss programs.





A vigorous workout does more to suppress hunger levels in healthy adults than does moderate exercise, and females may be especially susceptible to this response, according to a small study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.





The study examines the effects of exercise intensity on ghrelin levels and appetite between men and women. Ghrelin is known as the “hunger hormone” and is associated with perceptions of hunger.





“We found that high intensity exercise suppressed ghrelin levels more than moderate intensity exercise,” said lead author Kara Anderson, PhD, of the University of Virginia and the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville, Va. “In addition, we found that individuals felt ‘less hungry’ after high intensity exercise compared to moderate intensity exercise.”





Ghrelin circulates in acylated (AG) and deacylated (DAG) forms, which are known to affect appetite. Data on the impact of exercise intensity on AG and DAG levels, and their effects on appetite, is sparse and primarily limited to males, the study noted.

To address this shortfall, the study examined eight males and six females. Participants fasted overnight and then completed exercises of varying intensity levels, determined by measurements of blood lactate, followed by self-reported measurements of appetite.





Females had higher levels of total ghrelin at baseline compared with males, the study noted. But only females demonstrated “significantly reduced AG” following the intense exercise, according to the findings.





“We found that moderate intensity either did not change ghrelin levels or led to a net increase,” the study noted. These findings suggest that exercise above the lactate threshold “may be necessary to elicit a suppression in ghrelin.”





Researchers also acknowledged that more work is needed to determine the extent to which the effects of exercise differ by sex.





Ghrelin has been shown to have wide-ranging biological effects in areas including energy balance, appetite, glucose homeostasis, immune function, sleep, and memory.





“Exercise should be thought of as a ‘drug,’ where the ‘dose’ should be customized based on an individual’s personal goals,” Anderson said. “Our research suggests that high-intensity exercise may be important for appetite suppression, which can be particularly useful as part of a weight loss program.”





Reference: Anderson KC, Mardian T, Stephenson B, et al. The impact of exercise intensity and sex on endogenous ghrelin levels and appetite in healthy humans. J Endo Soc. 2024;8(11):bvae165. doi:10.1210/jendso/bvae165









This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.