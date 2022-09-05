How Axolotls Regrow Their Brains After Injury

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "How Axolotls Regrow Their Brains After Injury"

In a new study published in Science, researchers have used single-​nucleus sequencing (sNuc-Seq) to characterize the cell populations of the axolotl forebrain, an aquatic salamander that can regenerate brain tissue post-injury.



Axolotls – a translational model

The brain is a complex organ, comprising billions of cells and neuronal connections that form intricate networks. Understanding which cells are actively engaged in neurological processes – and which genes underpin this activity – can help us to decipher this complexity. It is only recently that advances in single-cell sequencing have made such research possible, providing insights on the molecular signatures of thousands of individual cells.





sNuc-Seq is a type of single-cell sequencing method that focuses on isolated nuclei, rather than whole cells, to explore which genes are effectively “turned on” or “turned off”. Researchers from the Quantitative Developmental Biology lab at ETH Zurich – led by Professor Barbara Treutlein – in collaboration with researchers from Professor Elly Tanaka’s lab at the Institute of Molecular Pathology in Vienna have used sNuc-Seq to characterize the neuronal cell populations found in the axolotl forebrain.

Axolotls are commonly used in translational research due to their impressive ability to regenerate limbs, tissue and multiple organs – including the brain. While the axolotl brain has been studied and compared to other organisms, this research has predominantly used histological approaches, offering limited insight. By creating an “atlas” of the forebrain cells, the Treutlein and colleagues aimed to investigate cellular diversity and the “molecular dynamics” of neurogenesis post-injury.





“We identified regionally distributed neuron, ependymoglia, and neuroblast populations […] We found that the axolotl telencephalon contains glutamatergic neurons with transcriptional similarities to neurons of the turtle and mouse hippocampus, dorsal cortex, and olfactory cortex,” the authors write in the paper.





After inducing injury to the axolotl brain, the research team tracked the cellular response and found “an injury-specific ependymoglia transcriptional state” – i.e., a particular molecular signature in ependumoglial cells – which was characterized by up-regulation of wound healing and the migration of genes that marked the beginning of neurogenesis.

What are ependymoglial cells?

A type of glial cell. These cells play functional roles in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), neuronal homeostasis and brain metabolism.





“Regenerated neurons re-establish their previous connections to distant brain regions, suggesting potential functional recovery, the authors write. “Our insight into how the axolotl brain regenerates may inform studies of brain regeneration in other organisms,” they conclude.





Reference: Lust K, Maynard A, Gomes T, et al. Single-cell analyses of axolotl telencephalon organization, neurogenesis, and regeneration. Science. 377(6610):eabp9262. doi:10.1126/science.abp9262.





This article is a rework of a press release issued by ETH Zurich. Material has been edited for length and content.