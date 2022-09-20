How Circadian Clock Dysfunction Can Lead to Lipid Profile Disruption

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Like all living beings, human physiological processes are influenced by circadian rhythms. The disruption of our internal clocks due to an increasingly unbalanced lifestyle is directly linked to the explosion in cases of type 2 diabetes. By what mechanism?





A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG), in Switzerland, is lifting part of the veil: this disturbance disrupts the metabolism of lipids in the cells that secrete glucose-regulating hormones. Sphingolipids and phospholipids, lipids located on the cell membrane, seem to be particularly affected. This change in lipid profiles then leads to a rigidity of the membrane of these cells. These results, to be read in the journal PLOS Biology, provide further evidence of the importance of circadian rhythms in metabolic disorders.





Lipids have a variety of cellular functions. As one of the main components of cell membranes, they are involved in the signalling pathways through which cells communicate with each other and with their environment. “We have known for some time that the disruption of circadian clocks was closely linked to metabolic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, where the body is no longer able to regulate blood sugar levels effectively,” explains Charna Dibner, a professor in the Departments of Surgery and of Cellular Physiology and Metabolism, as well as in the Diabetes Centre of the UNIGE Faculty of Medicine and the HUG, who led this research. “It is also established that lipids play a significant role in metabolic disorders. But the impact of circadian rhythms on lipid functions remained unknown.”

A complex in vitro model of human molecular clocks

Islets of Langerhans are clusters of different types of endocrine cells located in the pancreas, notably responsible for the secretion of insulin and glucagon, the hormones that regulate blood glucose. To understand how lipids are influenced by circadian rhythms, the scientists analysed the oscillation profiles of more than 1,000 lipids in human islets from people with type 2 diabetes and from healthy individuals. “The experimental design we used is particularly complex”, explains Volodymyr Petrenko, a researcher in Charna Dibner’s laboratory and first author of this study. “When we study a muscle, for example, we can take a biopsy every hour. But when it comes to internal organs such as the heart, liver or pancreas, as in this case, this is of course impossible. We therefore had to develop a model of disrupted molecular clocks in vitro with human pancreatic islets.”



In a living organism, a central clock in the brain orchestrates the peripheral clocks in the cells of all organs according to external stimuli. In the lab, scientists have therefore artificially replaced this central clock to resynchronise the cells. “In fact, in vitro, each cell retains its own rhythmicity but without overall coordination. However, our work is aimed precisely at understanding how rhythms, formed in a multicellular population that are necessary for the functioning of the endocrine pancreas as an entity, control intracellular lipids metabolism,” adds Volodymyr Petrenko.

A stiffening of the membrane

Comparing islets from people with type 2 diabetes and from healthy people showed that lipid profiles oscillate during the day much more than previously thought. “And not only are the islet lipid profiles in diabetics and non-diabetics different, but the way they oscillate over the course of the day also differs.”



In addition, the scientists observed a particularly large change in the temporal profile of phospholipids and sphingolipids, two classes of lipids that are the main components of the cell membrane. “Recent studies have shown a link between these phospho- and sphingolipids and the loss of insulin production capacity typical of type 2 diabetes,” explains Charna Dibner. “Our study goes in the same direction: we observed that islets with disrupted clocks had an accumulation of phospho- and sphingolipids that stiffened the membrane. This may affect the cell’s ability to detect environmental signals and therefore to secrete insulin when needed.” Moreover, the scientists were able to reproduce phenomenon with healthy pancreatic cells by artificially disturbing their circadian clocks. Studies will continue to understand the exact cause and mechanism of this phenomenon.

Promoting lifestyle changes?

This work establishes for the first time a direct link between the disruption of circadian clocks and the lipid changes typical of diabetics. These basic research data lay the foundation for research with patients. Charna Dibner’s research team is currently conducting two applied studies: the first, in collaboration with nutrition specialists at the University Hospitals of Geneva, is exploring the potential benefits of intermittent fasting from the perspective of personalised medicine, taking into account the precise circadian profile of each individual. The second, in collaboration with the University of Maastricht in the Netherlands, aims to resynchronise patients with the help of sun lamps.





Reference: Petrenko V, Sinturel F, Loizides-Mangold U, et al. Type 2 diabetes disrupts circadian orchestration of lipid metabolism and membrane fluidity in human pancreatic islets. PLOS Biology. 2022;20(8):e3001725. doi: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3001725.





