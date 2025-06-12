We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

How Does Vitamin K Regulate Blood Clotting?

Researchers have revealed the details behind how vitamin K's membrane enzyme directs blood clotting.

News  
Published: June 12, 2025 
| Original story from Washington University
Red blood cells flow through a blood vessel.
Credit: Arek Socha/ Pixabay
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Blood clotting is a complex, tightly regulated process involving numerous molecular steps and myriad biomolecules to carry them out, including vitamin K. While the medical field has capitalized on this knowledge to produce medications that toggle up or down vitamin K — to boost or reduce clotting, respectively — scientists had not understood how the integral membrane enzyme utilizing vitamin K, vitamin K-dependent gamma carboxylase (VKGC), manages these activities. 


Now, a study in Nature led by Weikai Li, the Roy and Diana Vagelos Professor of Biochemistry & Molecular Biophysics at WashU Medicine, reveals the molecular details of how VKGC operates. Specifically, the researchers detail how VKGC orchestrates gamma carboxylation, a complex and chemically demanding process essential to proper blood coagulation. When dysfunctional, it can lead to clotting disorders.


First discovered in blood clotting, gamma carboxylation has since been recognized as a central process in many critical aspects of human health, including inflammation, cell death, immune response, vascular integrity, sperm maturation and insulin secretion. Cone snails also use gamma carboxylation to produce a wide array of venomous peptides that target their prey’s nerve receptors, offering a rich source of highly specific and fast-acting drug leads. The findings from this study could inform new therapeutic approaches that hinge on this process. 

Subscribe to Proteomics & Metabolomics updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


Li’s team described a series of cryo-electron microscopy structures of human VKGC in various functional states and in complex with substrate proteins that support hemostasis, alongside biochemical analyses of the multistep catalysis process carried out by VKGC. These findings represent a milestone in understanding how enzymes perform complex reactions with unprecedented chemical demands within a membrane environment. 


Reference: Cao Q, Ammerman A, Saimi M, et al. Molecular basis of vitamin-K-driven γ-carboxylation at the membrane interface. Nature. 2025;639(8055):816-824. doi:10.1038/s41586-025-08648-1


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter