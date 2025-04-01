Hunger Hormone Drives Binge Drinking in Women

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Addiction researchers at The Florey have found a new pathway in the brain related to binge drinking in females, potentially opening a new way to help women with alcohol use disorder.





Research led by Dr Leigh Walker – published in Nature Communications – set out to discover whether hormone differences between males and females can explain sex differences in excessive alcohol consumption.





The team focused on the “centrally projecting Edinger-Westphal” (EWcp), a part of the midbrain that scientists recently discovered receives information from gut hormones that may drive excessive alcohol consumption, but which is only beginning to be understood.





“Working with mice, we found that switching off the receptor that tells the brain it is hungry, specifically in the EWcp reduced binge drinking in female, but not male mice” Dr Walker said.

This knowledge adds to a growing body of evidence that the female and male brain is fundamentally different, and understanding these differences may help provide more tailored treatments for women, and people assigned female at birth.