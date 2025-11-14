Imaging Method Tracks DNA and RNA Without Harming Cells

Read time: 1 minute

NIMS, in collaboration with Nagoya University, Gifu University, and the University of Adelaide, has developed a method for simultaneously imaging DNA and RNA inside cells using harmless infrared to near-infrared light. This study enables high-precision detection of all stages of cell death, paving the way for early detection of cell aging and damage for disease prevention. The results were published in Science Advances on October 23, 2025.

Background

Early detection of cellular damage that leads to aging or death is essential for developing therapeutic strategies for many diseases. Achieving this requires observing cellular changes throughout their life cycle by cell imaging. However, current methods cannot capture early responses or distinguish multiple injury states, especially in ultraviolet-visible (UV-vis)–sensitive cells. These limitations can result in delayed diagnoses, an incomplete understanding of cellular fate after treatment, and misinterpreted therapeutic effects. Therefore, there is a need for a universal, highly sensitive imaging method that uses harmless infrared to near-infrared excitation light to safely monitor complete cell states.

Key Findings

The research team successfully visualized both DNA and RNA inside living cells safely and simultaneously by using two types of harmless excitation light and fluorescent dye probes (N-heteroacene dyes) that bind differently to DNA and RNA. In addition to assessing sustained DNA damage through DNA imaging, the study revealed that RNA imaging provides higher sensitivity for predicting early stages of cell damage and aging. This dual DNA/RNA imaging enables early evaluation of cellular damage and precise detection of all four stages of cell death. The approach surpasses the limitations of current imaging systems by enabling visualization of single-cell state transitions.



It opens new possibilities for ultra-early detection of cellular damage and aging, non-toxic live-cell diagnostics, and high-throughput drug screening workflows.

Future Outlook

The team plans to apply this method to living organisms in future studies. They aim to establish techniques for early disease detection, cellular stress monitoring, and precision medical strategies. Ultimately, they hope to develop technologies that can determine a “pre-disease” state—when a person is drifting away from health—just by observing their cells.





Reference: Sutrisno L, Richards GJ, Evans JD, et al. Visualizing the chronicle of multiple cell fates using a near-IR dual-RNA/DNA–targeting probe. Sci Adv. 2025;11(43):eadz6633. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.adz6633



