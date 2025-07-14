Infrared Microscopy Tracks Cancer Treatment in Real Time

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A new method for detecting protein misfolding in cancer cells has demonstrated the ability to track treatment responses at the single-cell level. The technique, known as mid-infrared optoacoustic microscopy (MiROM), allows researchers to visualize structural changes in proteins using mid-infrared light.





Protein misfolding The process by which proteins fail to adopt their normal structure, often resulting in loss of function or aggregation that contributes to disease. The process by which proteins fail to adopt their normal structure, often resulting in loss of function or aggregation that contributes to disease. Optoacoustics A technique that detects ultrasound signals generated when tissues or molecules absorb light. A technique that detects ultrasound signals generated when tissues or molecules absorb light.





MiROM identifies proteins by measuring molecular vibrations – the natural oscillations of bonds within a protein. When proteins absorb infrared light, the surrounding material undergoes a brief expansion due to localized heating. This expansion emits ultrasound waves, which can be captured and analyzed to detect structural features and changes.





By monitoring these changes in real time, the tool can identify protein misfolding – a process in which proteins deviate from their normal conformation – and assess how individual cells respond to therapeutic interventions.

Addressing the limitations of myeloma treatment monitoring

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells in the bone marrow. It can lead to the production of abnormal proteins, increased vulnerability to infections and damage to organs. Evaluating treatment effectiveness has traditionally required large cell samples and time-intensive protocols that do not support individualized assessments.





MiROM aims to improve this process by requiring fewer cells and enabling near real-time analysis. This could help researchers and clinicians identify whether cancer therapies are inducing cell death or whether resistance is emerging – based on the detection of key structural changes such as the formation of intermolecular beta-sheets and the initiation of apoptosis.





Beta-sheets One of the common structures in proteins, formed by hydrogen bonding between strands of the polypeptide chain. The accumulation of abnormal beta-sheets is associated with protein misfolding and diseases such as Alzheimer’s and cancer. One of the common structures in proteins, formed by hydrogen bonding between strands of the polypeptide chain. The accumulation of abnormal beta-sheets is associated with protein misfolding and diseases such as Alzheimer’s and cancer. Apoptosis A regulated process of programmed cell death, critical for development and the elimination of damaged cells. A regulated process of programmed cell death, critical for development and the elimination of damaged cells.





The method’s ability to analyze single cells allows researchers to uncover treatment heterogeneity within a single patient’s tumor, potentially informing more tailored therapeutic strategies.

“Since MiROM can analyze individual cells in real time without the need for elaborate sample preparation, it offers fast insights into how treatments may impact protein structures at a cellular level.”



Dr. Francesca Gasparin.

Broader potential across diseases

Although demonstrated in myeloma cells, MiROM’s sensitivity to protein structure may make it useful in studying other conditions involving protein misfolding, such as Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s disease. The research team is currently working to increase imaging speed and optimize laser pulse durations to improve resolution and expand its clinical utility.





The researchers expect future trials involving larger patient groups will support the clinical validation of MiROM, enabling its use in diagnostic assessments, drug screening and possibly even home-based disease monitoring.





Reference: Gasparin F, Tietje MR, Katab E, et al. Label-free protein-structure-sensitive live-cell microscopy for patient-specific assessment of myeloma therapy. Nat Biomed Eng. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41551-025-01443-3



