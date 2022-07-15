Is It Really Possible for Some People To Eat What They Want Without Gaining Weight?

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Is It Really Possible for Some People To Eat What They Want Without Gaining Weight?"

An international team of scientists led by the University of Aberdeen and the Chinese Academy of Sciences have for the first time identified what separates heathy underweight people, also known as 'super-lean', from the rest of us.





Defined as having a BMI of less than 18.5, super-lean individuals comprise just under 2 percent of the population in the USA and it is a popular belief that they seem to be able to eat anything they want but not gain weight.





Believed until now to be down to them being more physically active and burning more calories, new research published in Cell Metabolism has found startling evidence to the contrary. The researchers found that super-lean individuals actually move less than their normal weight counterparts and, on top of that, also eat around 12 percent less than people with normal BMIs.





A further unanticipated outcome was that super-lean individuals had much higher than expected metabolic rates when they were resting, which they found was linked to higher levels of circulating thyroid hormones.





An additional surprise was that in super-lean people, their cholesterol and triglyceride profiles were indicative of good cardiovascular health. Scientists did not expect this given how inactive they were suggesting, they say that their low activity was potentially offset by their lean body composition.





This study is unique in that, as opposed to the traditional dietary survey methods, the team used an isotope method to accurately measure energy expenditure and from that could infer their food intake. This is considered to be a much more accurate approach as it does not rely on self-reported intake, which is subject to error. They also used accelerometers to objectively measure how much they actually moved, rather than relying on self-reported activity.





The team gathered data from more than 150 adults who met the low BMI criteria, and 150 people with normal BMI. The volunteers were screened to exclude individuals with eating disorders or other illness which may have affected their diet or mobility.





Professor John Speakman who led the research said “The results came as a real surprise.





“Often when people talk to super-lean individuals, they say that they can eat whatever they want. But our work showed that what they actually eat is much less than people of normal weight.





“Of course, there still could in theory be people with the eat whatever they want and burn it all off by high levels of exercise, it’s just none of the 150 people who volunteered to join our study showed that pattern.”





Co-first author Sumei Hu said “It was a big shock to me that the super-lean individuals were much less active than people of normal weight.





“I always thought super-lean individuals must be really active to keep their low body weight, but our results showed the opposite – we found that super-lean individuals were about 23% less active than those of normal weight.“





Reference: Hu S, Zhang X, Stamatiou M, et al. Higher than predicted resting energy expenditure and lower physical activity in healthy underweight Chinese adults. Cell Metabolism. doi: 10.1016/j.cmet.2022.05.012.





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.