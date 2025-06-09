Itaconate Stimulates Growth in Plants

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Within the animal kingdom, a naturally produced molecule known as itaconate serves a prominent role in the immune system as a defensive agent against viruses and inflammation. Itaconate is classified as a metabolite, a natural compound that arises when organisms convert food into energy.





While itaconate is well known in animals, its presence and functions in plants has been largely unexplored. Biologists at the University of California San Diego have now undertaken the first comprehensive exploration of itaconate’s functions in plants. Researchers at the School of Biological Sciences, working with colleagues at Stanford University, Peking University, Carnegie Institute of Science and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, used chemical imaging and measurement techniques to not only prove that itaconate exists in plants, but to reveal its significant role in stimulating plant growth.





“We found that itaconate is made in plants, particularly in growing cells,” said study senior author Jazz Dickinson, an assistant professor in the Department of Cell and Developmental Biology. “Watering maize (corn) plants with itaconate made seedlings grow taller, which was exciting and encouraged us to investigate this metabolite further and understand how it interacts with plant proteins.”





The results of the study, which was supported in part by funding from the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health, were published June 6, 2025, in the journal Science Advances.





Dickinson’s lab focuses on plant development, including research on processes related to root systems.





Using mass spectrometry, an imaging technique that reveals the chemical makeup of subjects by identifying individual molecules and compounds, the researchers confirmed that plants produce itaconate. Working with animal biochemists who specialize in itaconate, they described how itaconate interacts with plant-specific proteins in Arabidopsis, a member of the mustard family.





Further investigating these dynamics, the researchers found that itaconate plays multiple key roles in plant physiology. These include involvement in several critical plant processes, such as primary metabolism and oxygen-related stress response.





Optimizing the natural benefits of itaconate — instead of synthetically derived chemicals — could be crucial for safely maximizing crop growth to support growing global populations.





“This discovery could lead to nature-inspired solutions to improve the growth of crops, like corn,” said Dickinson. “We also hope that developing a better understanding of the connections between plant and animal biology will reveal new insights that can help both plant and human health.”





Since humans also make and use itaconate, the new study could offer fresh information for understanding the molecule’s role in human development and growth.





