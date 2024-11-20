Jetlag Impacts Our Metabolism, but to a Lesser Extent Than Sleepiness

A new study from the University of Surrey and the University of Aberdeen has found that disruptions to our body clock, such as those experienced during jetlag, impact our metabolism – but to a lesser extent than sleepiness and the primary clock in the brain.





Led by Professor Jonathan Johnston at the University of Surrey and Professor Alexandra Johnstone at the University of Aberdeen, the research involved a controlled experiment where participants experienced a 5-hour delay in their bedtime and mealtimes.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

The study, published on iScience, highlights that the time shifts lead to: