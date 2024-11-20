We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Jetlag Impacts Our Metabolism, but to a Lesser Extent Than Sleepiness

Jetlag impacts metabolism temporarily, but sleepiness and the brain’s clock take longer to recover, a study finds.

News  
Published: November 20, 2024 
| Original story from the University of Surrey
A girl waking up in bed.
Credit: Kinga Howard / Unsplash.
Read time: 1 minute

A new study from the University of Surrey and the University of Aberdeen has found that disruptions to our body clock, such as those experienced during jetlag, impact our metabolism – but to a lesser extent than sleepiness and the primary clock in the brain.


Led by Professor Jonathan Johnston at the University of Surrey and Professor Alexandra Johnstone at the University of Aberdeen, the research involved a controlled experiment where participants experienced a 5-hour delay in their bedtime and mealtimes. 

The study, published on iScience, highlights that the time shifts lead to: 

  • Reduced energy spent processing meals. 
  • Changes in blood sugar and fat levels. 
  • Slower release of breakfast contents from the stomach. 


These metabolic effects were temporary, however, and mostly recovered within 2-3 days of the 5-hour time delay. This was in marked contrast to the main clock in the brain, plus feelings of sleepiness and alertness, which had not recovered within 5 days of the 5-hour time delay. 


Reference: Flanagan A, Ruddick-Collins LC, Fielding B, et al. Short-term changes in human metabolism following a 5-h delay of the light-dark and behavioral cycle. iScience. 2024;27(11):111161. doi: 10.1016/j.isci.2024.111161


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

