Jetlag Impacts Our Metabolism, but to a Lesser Extent Than Sleepiness
Jetlag impacts metabolism temporarily, but sleepiness and the brain’s clock take longer to recover, a study finds.
A new study from the University of Surrey and the University of Aberdeen has found that disruptions to our body clock, such as those experienced during jetlag, impact our metabolism – but to a lesser extent than sleepiness and the primary clock in the brain.
Led by Professor Jonathan Johnston at the University of Surrey and Professor Alexandra Johnstone at the University of Aberdeen, the research involved a controlled experiment where participants experienced a 5-hour delay in their bedtime and mealtimes.
The study, published on iScience, highlights that the time shifts lead to:
- Reduced energy spent processing meals.
- Changes in blood sugar and fat levels.
- Slower release of breakfast contents from the stomach.
These metabolic effects were temporary, however, and mostly recovered within 2-3 days of the 5-hour time delay. This was in marked contrast to the main clock in the brain, plus feelings of sleepiness and alertness, which had not recovered within 5 days of the 5-hour time delay.
