We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Karolinska Study Links 250+ Proteins to Malaria Outcomes

Researchers identified 250+ proteins linked to malaria severity, offering faster risk prediction and treatment.

News  
Published: July 14, 2025 
Original story from the Karolinska Institutet
Mosquito standing on a light surface, symbolizing malaria transmission risk.
Credit: Wolfgang Hasselmann / Unsplash.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Summary 

Karolinska Institutet scientists identified over 250 blood proteins altered by malaria, offering insight into disease severity. The study followed 72 adults and revealed protein signatures that could predict which patients are most at risk. This discovery may support earlier, more targeted treatment for life-threatening malaria infections.

Key Takeaways 

        • Over 250 proteins were strongly affected by malaria infection.
        • These proteins help predict disease severity in early stages.
        • The findings may lead to faster, targeted care for high-risk patients.


        Subscribe to Proteomics & Metabolomics updates for FREE and get:

        • Daily Breaking Science News
        • Tailored newsletters
        • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
        Subscribe Now

        Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have identified over 250 proteins that are strongly affected by malaria, which could help predict the severity of the disease and thus enable faster treatment for the most critical patients.


        The study, published in the journal Immunity, was conducted on 72 adult travellers diagnosed with malaria at Karolinska University Hospital after returning from tropical regions.


        By analysing blood samples from these individuals, who were followed for a year, the researchers were able to identify around 700 proteins that changed during the infection, of which over 250 were strongly affected. In this way, the researchers were able to map proteins in the blood, which made it possible, among other things, to group patients according to the severity of the disease.


        "Malaria can quickly become life-threatening, but it is difficult to predict at an early stage which patients are at risk of deterioration. Our results show how a set of proteins can help identify high-risk patients more quickly and enable more effective treatment," says Anna Färnert, professor at the Department of Medicine, Solna, Karolinska Institutet, and senior physician at Karolinska University Hospital, who led the study together with Christopher Sundling at the same institution.


        Through data-driven analysis, the researchers were able to link the proteins to specific immune cells and identify the organs from which the proteins originate.


        ‘In this study, we have been able to measure such a large number of proteins with high precision in the blood of malaria patients for the first time. This provides completely new and detailed insights into the immune system's response to the infection,’ says first author Maximilian Julius Lautenbach, postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Medicine, Solna, Karolinska Institutet.


        The researchers emphasise that further studies are needed to validate these findings in larger patient groups and to explore the potential clinical applications of the protein signatures.


        Reference: Motso A, Pelcman B, Kalinovich A, et al. GRK-biased adrenergic agonists for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity. Cell. 2025. doi: 10.1016/j.cell.2025.05.042


        This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


        This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

        Advertisement
        Advertisement
        Advertisement
        Decoratvive background images
        Never miss a story
        with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter