Lifestyle Intervention May Slow DNA Methylation Aging Biomarkers

Read time: 2 minutes

A new research paper was published in Volume 18 of Aging on May 29, 2026, titled “Short-term responsiveness of DNA methylation–based aging biomarkers to a multimodal intervention comprising exercise and dietary guidance involving daily consumption of yogurt containing Bifidobacterium longum BB536: an exploratory randomized controlled trial.”





The study, selected as our Editors’ Choice, was led by first author Tatsuki Nishimura and corresponding author Yukihiro Hishida from the R&D Division of Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd., Japan.





As researchers continue searching for practical ways to promote healthy aging, increasing attention has focused on interventions that target multiple biological pathways simultaneously. While exercise and healthy eating are widely recognized as important components of healthy aging, scientists are also investigating whether specific dietary components and gut microbes may influence biological aging processes measurable at the molecular level.





In this study, researchers evaluated whether a 12-week lifestyle program could affect DNA methylation–based biomarkers of aging in overweight men aged 50 years and older. The intervention combined individualized exercise guidance, dietary counseling, and daily consumption of yogurt containing Bifidobacterium longum BB536, a probiotic strain that has previously been linked to beneficial effects on inflammation and gut health.





The randomized controlled trial enrolled 48 participants, who were assigned either to the intervention group or to a control group that maintained their usual lifestyle habits. Participants in the intervention group received dietary counseling focused on reducing overeating, exercise guidance encouraging regular walking or stepper-based activity, and a daily serving of yogurt containing Bifidobacterium longum BB536.





To assess biological aging, the investigators measured several DNA methylation–based aging biomarkers before and after the 12-week intervention. Particular attention was given to DunedinPACE, an epigenetic measure designed to estimate the current pace of biological aging rather than biological age itself.





The results showed that participants in the intervention group experienced a modest but statistically significant slowing of DunedinPACE compared with the control group. The change corresponded to an estimated 2.2% reduction in the pace of aging over the study period. In contrast, the control group showed little meaningful change.





The researchers also examined several additional epigenetic aging measures. While most biological age clocks did not remain statistically significant after correction for multiple comparisons, exploratory analyses identified a significant reduction in DNAmCystatinC, a DNA methylation–based marker associated with kidney-related physiological processes.





Interestingly, the observed changes in biological aging markers were not significantly correlated with weight loss alone. This suggests that the observed changes may reflect the combined effects of the multimodal intervention rather than weight loss alone. The authors propose that improvements in metabolic regulation, inflammation, and gut microbial function may have contributed to the observed effects.





The study was exploratory and had several limitations, including a relatively small sample size, a short intervention period, and restriction to overweight Japanese men. As a result, the findings will require confirmation in larger and longer-term studies involving more diverse populations.





“These findings suggest that a feasible, multimodal lifestyle intervention—ncluding exercise and dietary guidance with daily consumption of yogurt containing Bifidobacterium longum BB536-may be associated with short-term changes in selected DNA methylation-based aging measures.”





According to the authors, the findings provide preliminary evidence that practical lifestyle changes may influence molecular biomarkers associated with the pace of biological aging. Although further research is needed to determine whether these changes translate into long-term health benefits, the study highlights the potential value of combining dietary guidance, regular physical activity, and targeted nutritional interventions as part of healthy aging strategies.





Overall, this study suggests that a multimodal lifestyle intervention incorporating exercise, dietary counseling, and daily consumption of yogurt containing Bifidobacterium longum BB536 may modestly slow certain DNA methylation–based measures of biological aging over a relatively short period. The findings add to growing evidence that biological aging may be responsive to coordinated lifestyle modifications.



