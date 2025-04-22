Lipid Metabolism Enzyme Accelerates Immune System Aging

Our immune systems weaken as we get older, making fewer cells that fight infection and help us recover from illness and injury. Scientists aren’t completely sure why. They may have a better idea now, however, thanks to a new study in GeroScience.





“Immune cell changes occur during aging for a number of reasons, but we still don’t completely understand why we have fewer antibody-producing cells with age,” said Leslie Crews, Ph.D., assistant professor of medicine at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, co-leader of the Hematologic Malignancies Research Program at UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, and a member of the university’s Sanford Stem Cell Institute.





Crews’ lab, in collaboration with researchers at UC Irvine, has found that decreased function of an enzyme called ELOVL2 (short for “elongation of very long chain fatty acids-like 2”) speeds up immune system changes associated with aging. ELOVL2 plays a critical role in synthesizing certain types of lipids (fatty compounds), and its abundance is known to decline with age. Inadequate ELOVL2 changes the balance of lipids in cells, impairing the development of B cells, the lymphocytes (white blood cells) responsible for making antibodies to fight off infection.





The findings suggest that lipid metabolism may play a central role in maintaining a healthy immune system as we age.





The researchers analyzed gene and protein expression, along with lipid profiles, in the bone marrow of mice whose Elovl2 gene had been inactivated. Previous studies have shown that reduced ELOVL2 function promotes accelerated aging in other tissues, but this is the first to examine the role of the enzyme in aging immune cells.





When the genetically altered mice were just 18-20 months old, the lack of ELOVL2 enzymatic activity decreased the expression of several genes related to B cell development in their bone marrow. In fact, their ELOVL2 activity was so reduced that it resembled that of much older control mice. The lipid profiles of these mice also resembled those of the elderly control mice, with low levels of unsaturated fats compared with saturated fats.





“ ELOVL2 is a key enzyme necessary for synthesis of the omega−3 fatty acid DHA, one of the main components of all cell membranes,” said co-corresponding author Dorota Skowronska-Krawczyk, an associate professor in the Department of Physiology and Biophysics and the Department of Ophthalmology, and faculty member in the Center for Translational Vision Research at UC Irvine School of Medicine. “We believe that DHA keeps the cell membranes in the stem cell precursors of B cells flexible and resilient.”