Liver Fat Metabolism Worsens Overnight

Researchers at the University of Oxford have discovered that the most common liver disease follows a strong day-night pattern, and the metabolic changes that drive the disease are most pronounced overnight, when the body is least able to process sugar and fat.



The researchers also found that these night-time problems continue even after people lose weight and reduce fat in their liver. Their findings suggest that these night-related metabolic issues may be an important driver of the disease.



Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) – formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease – is the most common liver disease worldwide, affecting around 40% of adults. Severe forms can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure, liver cancer and cardiovascular disease. MASLD is closely associated with being overweight and is characterised by insulin resistance, a key driver of fat accumulation in the liver.



During the study, published in Cell Metabolism, the research team – who are supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Oxford Biomedical Research Centre and Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre – used intensive metabolic investigations during the day and night in people with and without MASLD, including biopsies and infusion-based tests of insulin sensitivity.



This approach enabled them to map how key drivers of liver fat accumulation change over 24 hours. They showed that liver fat production increased overnight and that insulin resistance worsened not only in the liver, but also in muscle and abdominal fat tissue. Blood insulin levels also fell during the night, further amplifying the processes that promote fat build-up in the liver.

'Double hit'

In addition, the team observed that many people with MASLD tended to consume a large proportion of their daily calories in the evening. In the study, most participants ate more than 40% of their total daily energy intake at dinner, meaning the biggest energy load often arrived at the very time metabolism is most impaired. This combination may create a harmful 'double hit' that could accelerate MASLD.



The findings suggest that targeting metabolism during this vulnerable night-time window could offer new approaches to the prevention and treatment of MASLD.



Dr Thomas Marjot, NIHR Academic Clinical Lecturer in Hepatology at the University of Oxford and lead author of the study, is affiliated with RDM's Oxford Centre for Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism. He said: 'Some diseases are already known to fluctuate across the day – for example, symptoms of asthma can worsen overnight, and rheumatoid arthritis is often worse in the morning. However, because MASLD is frequently asymptomatic or causes non-specific symptoms, it has always been unclear whether it follows a daily rhythm.



'To work this out, we had to perform very detailed metabolic investigations during both the day and the night. Our findings were really striking — all the key pathways known to cause fat build-up in the liver worsened at night: the body was far less responsive to insulin, the liver produced more fat, and muscle and abdominal fat tissue couldn't perform their metabolic functions effectively.'



Dr Marjot added: 'We then wanted to understand whether unhealthy night-time metabolism was a cause or an effect of MASLD — which came first? Importantly, we saw that metabolic dysfunction at night persisted even after patients lost weight and reduced the fat in their liver. This suggests that altered metabolism at night may occur early and could be a primary driver of MASLD.



'This work offers exciting opportunities to use the body's natural rhythms to help treat MASLD, including optimising the timing of exercise and helping to inform the best time of day to take medications. Our study also clearly shows that for patients with MASLD, having a large evening meal is a bad idea. Consuming lots of calories just before bed, when the body is less able to process food efficiently, means that sugar and fat are more likely to end up being stored in the liver.'





Reference: Marjot T, Smith K, Westcott F, et al. Human MASLD is a diurnal disease driven by multisystem insulin resistance and reduced insulin availability at night. Cell Metab. 2026:S1550413125005352. doi: 10.1016/j.cmet.2025.12.004



