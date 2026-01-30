Metabolism Found To Direct Epigenetic Control In Heart Cells

Read time: 1 minute

In order for heart and vascular cells to develop properly and remain healthy for a long time, many processes in the cells must interact precisely. A new study from the German Centre for Cardiovascular Research (DZHK) now shows that it is not only the genes that are present that are decisive, but also how cell metabolism controls these genes.





The research team led by Prof. Gergana Dobreva from the Mannheim Medical Faculty was able to show that certain metabolic products directly influence which genes are switched on or off in heart cells. This form of gene control is called epigenetics. It refers to chemical markers on the genome that determine how genes are used without altering the genes themselves. This mechanism plays a central role in heart development, ageing and certain hereditary heart diseases.

A structural protein with an unexpected additional function

The study focuses on a protein called lamin A/C. It normally stabilises the cell nucleus, i.e. the area where the genetic material is located. The researchers discovered that lamin A/C also controls the breakdown and utilisation of the amino acid cysteine. Cysteine is a natural component of nutrition and cell metabolism.





If lamin A/C is missing, this process becomes unbalanced. The cells then produce too much of a metabolic product that alters epigenetic switches in the cell nucleus. This causes genes to become active at the wrong time. As a result, heart cells do not develop correctly and lose their function.

Disturbed metabolism can be specifically influenced

It is encouraging that this effect could be specifically influenced. Once the disrupted cysteine metabolism was corrected, the epigenetic control mechanisms and the developmental processes of the heart cells also normalised. Similar results were observed in rare genetic diseases in which lamin A/C is altered and which lead to greatly accelerated ageing. Here, too, adjusting the metabolism improved cell function and reduced damage to the genetic material.





The results show that cell metabolism acts as a kind of control centre that influences epigenetic programmes – with direct consequences for heart health and ageing processes.





‘Even though laminopathies are rare, they often have serious consequences for those affected. Our goal is to develop new therapeutic approaches that tangibly improve the lives of patients,’ says lead author Dr Yinuo Wang.





Study leader Prof. Gergana Dobreva adds: ‘Our work shows that fundamental epigenetic control processes can be influenced via metabolism. This opens up new perspectives for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and age-related changes.’





The study was published in the journal Nature Metabolism.





Reference: Wang Y, Shi H, Wittig J, et al. Lamin A/C-regulated cysteine catabolic flux modulates stem cell fate through epigenome reprogramming. Nat Metab. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s42255-025-01443-2



