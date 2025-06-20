Microbial Rhythms Reveal New Target for Metabolic Disorders

The gut microbiome, a vast assortment of bacteria and other microorganisms that inhabit our digestive system, plays a critical role in converting food into energy. Many of these microbes follow rhythmic cycles of activity throughout the day. However, high-fat diets and other factors can disrupt these rhythms and contribute to metabolic disease.





A new study by researchers at University of California San Diego and their colleagues used time-restricted feeding (TRF), an intervention that limits dietary intake to a short time window each day, to restore microbial rhythms in mice fed a high-fat diet. By analyzing daily fluctuations in microbial gene expression, they identified a specific enzyme — a bile salt hydrolase (BSH) — that appears to play a role in protecting metabolic health.





They then engineered the bsh gene into a harmless gut bacterium and found that mice given this modified microbe had less body fat, better insulin sensitivity and improved glucose control, thereby mimicking the effects of time-restricted feeding. The findings could contribute to the development of targeted therapies for obesity, diabetes and other metabolic conditions in humans. The study was published in Cell Host & Microbe on June 18, 2025.





To explore how TRF affects microbial function, the researchers used a technique called metatranscriptomics, which measures real-time gene expression in gut bacteria. Because TRF changes the timing of food intake, the team hypothesized that it would drive time-sensitive shifts in microbial activity that conventional methods can’t capture. To test this, they studied gut microbiome function in three groups of mice: one fed a high-fat diet under TRF (eight hours per day), one fed the same diet with food available all day long, and a control group fed a standard diet with unrestricted access.





The researchers found that after eight weeks: