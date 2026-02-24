We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Mitochondrial Circular RNAs Linked to Cellular Aging

Mitochondrial circular RNAs decline with age and may influence metabolism and cellular senescence.

News  
Published: February 24, 2026 
Original story from Impact Journals LLC
3D illustration of mitochondria with internal folds, representing mitochondrial RNA activity.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register or log In for free to listen to this article
Read time: 1 minute

A new research paper was published in Volume 18 of Aging-US on February 10, 2026, titled “Aging-associated mitochondrial circular RNAs.”


Led by first author Hyejin Mun from the University of Oklahoma — with corresponding authors Je-Hyun Yoon from the University of Oklahoma and Young-Kook Kim from Chonnam National University Medical School — the study profiles mitochondrial circular RNAs in Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMCs) from young and old human cohorts and probes how mitochondrial circRNAs and the mitochondrial RNA-binding protein GRSF1 relate to mitochondrial metabolism and cellular senescence.


Using total RNA sequencing of PBMCs from young and old donors and complementary cell-based experiments, the authors report that a large fraction of circular RNA junctions originates from the mitochondrial genome, with MT-RNR2 producing the most abundant circular junctions. They show that circMT-RNR2 levels are depleted in older cohorts and in replicative senescence of human fibroblasts, and that the mitochondria-localized RNA-binding protein GRSF1 interacts with both linear and circular MT-RNR2. Loss of GRSF1 reduced circMT-RNR2 levels, decreased mitochondrial TCA intermediates (fumarate and succinate), and accelerated cellular senescence and mitochondrial dysfunction — findings that link mitochondrial circRNAs to mitochondrial energetics and proliferative status in younger cells. 

“Taken together, our findings demonstrate the existence and possible function of circular MT-RNR2 during human aging and senescence, implicating its role in promoting the TCA cycle.”

The authors note key limitations and outline next steps: clarifying the biogenesis mechanism of mitochondrial circular RNAs (including whether trans-splicing contributes), mapping direct interactions between mitochondrial transcripts and metabolic enzymes, and performing mechanistic studies (in vivo and in additional human cohorts) to test how circMT-RNR2 and GRSF1 influence mitochondrial energetics and organismal aging. These follow-ups will determine whether mitochondrial circular RNAs are actionable targets for modulating mitochondrial metabolism or delaying aspects of cellular aging. 

Subscribe to Neuroscience updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
 Subscribe Now


Reference: Mun H, Ham DW, Kim NC, Kwon BI, Kim YK, Yoon JH. Aging-associated mitochondrial circular RNAs. Aging. 2026;18(1):30-44. doi: 10.18632/aging.206354


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Google News Preferred Source Add Technology Networks as a preferred Google source to see more of our trusted coverage.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter