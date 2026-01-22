Mitochondrial Stress Has a Molecular "Off Switch"

Read time: 1 minute

University of Queensland researchers say the discovery of a new stress reduction role for a naturally occurring molecule in the body could lead to new drugs and treatment for metabolic disorders and ageing.





Professor Steven Zuryn, a molecular geneticist from UQ’s Queensland Brain Institute, was part of a team that found very small RNA molecules, called microRNAs, bind to genes and prevent them from being over-activated.





The study specifically investigated damage to mitochondria – the parts of cells that supply energy to enable muscles to work, neurons to fire and almost every other process occurring in the body.





“Damage to the mitochondria accrues over time and is closely associated with metabolic disorders and diseases of ageing including neurodegeneration, cancer and diabetes, as well as ageing itself,’’ Professor Zuryn said.





“There are also Mitochondrial diseases which are devastating, are passed down through the mother's side, and which can manifest in young children or adults.

“MicroRNAs have many different functions, but this is the first time it has been shown that they regulate mitochondrial stress pathways and prevent the spread of stress signals to other cells and tissues throughout the body.

“Essentially, these microRNAs lower chronic stress in the body and protect cells by controlling mitochondrial stress signals.’’





This study looked at a specific microRNA, called miR-71.





“Our research implies that we could design highly specific and deliverable microRNAs that target these same genes in humans, thereby reducing the intensity and spread of damaging chronic stress signals,’’ Professor Zuryn said.

“We’re not necessarily aiming to develop an anti-ageing drug, but an understanding of the deep underlying mechanisms of these processes may one day lead to this outcome.’’

The study was conducted using Caenorhabditis elegans worm models, or C. elegans.





MicroRNAs were discovered in C. elegans about 30 years ago and have since been shown to be important in human health and disease.





This initial discovery led to the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.





