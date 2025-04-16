We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Molecular Connection Found Between Body Fat and Anxiety

New research has uncovered a link between adipose tissue, a hormone called GDF15, and anxiety.

News  
Published: April 16, 2025 
| Original story from McMaster University
A man in a blue plaid shirt anxiously runs his hands through his hair.
Credit: Nathan Cowely/ Pexels
Read time: 1 minute

In a groundbreaking study, researchers at McMaster University have revealed a novel link between body fat (adipose tissue) and anxiety, shedding light on the intricate relationship between metabolism and mental health.


The findings, published in the prestigious journal Nature Metabolism on April 15, 2025, are particularly relevant given the rising rates of anxiety and obesity, highlighting the importance of understanding the underlying biological processes.


“Understanding the link between adipose tissue and anxiety opens up new avenues for research and potential treatments,” says Gregory Steinberg, senior author on the paper and a professor in the Department of Medicine at McMaster.


“Our findings highlight the complex interplay between metabolism and mental health, and we hope this will lead to better outcomes for individuals suffering from anxiety,” says Steinberg, a Canada Research Chair in Metabolism and Obesity and the co-director of the Centre for Metabolism, Obesity and Diabetes Research at McMaster.


The research team discovered that psychological stress, which triggers the fight or flight response, initiates a process called lipolysis in fat cells. This process leads to the release of fats, which in turn stimulate the release of a hormone called GDF15 from immune cells found in the fat tissue. GDF15 then communicates with the brain, resulting in anxiety. Researchers came to their conclusion through a series of meticulously designed experiments involving mice. Behavioral tests assessed anxiety-like behavior, and molecular analyses identified the activated pathways. A clear connection between metabolic changes in adipose tissue and anxiety was established, offering new insights into the interplay between metabolism and mental health.


“These findings open up exciting possibilities for developing new treatments for anxiety by focusing on metabolic pathways,” says Logan Townsend, first author on the paper and a postdoctoral fellow at McMaster.


“By understanding how stress-induced changes in fat cells can influence anxiety, we can explore innovative therapeutic strategies that target these metabolic processes, potentially offering more effective and targeted relief for individuals suffering from anxiety disorders. Several companies are developing blockers of GDF15 for treating cancer, so it is possible these will find use for anxiety as well,” says Townsend.


Reference: Townsend LK, Wang D, Knuth CM, et al. GDF15 links adipose tissue lipolysis with anxiety. Nat Metab. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s42255-025-01264-3


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

