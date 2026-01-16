Monk Fruit’s Antioxidant Power Comes Down to Its Metabolites

Read time: Less than a minute

Luohan Guo (Siraitia grosvenorii), or monkfruit, is a perennial vine in the gourd family that has substantial antioxidant levels and is native to China. New research published in the Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture provides insights into the active compounds of Luohan Guo and their health-promoting properties.





A key characteristic of Luohan Guo is its richness in secondary metabolites, particularly terpenoids, flavonoids, and amino acids. Investigators identified these within the peels and pulps of four Luohan Guo varieties and determined how these metabolites interact with antioxidant receptors and other targets involved in various pathways that affect health.





In explaining the rationale for their study, the authors noted that “it is crucial to conduct an in-depth investigation on the high-resolution metabolic profiles of different Luohan Guo varieties, providing valuable insights into the nutritional and health characteristics as well as the manufacturing suitability of the various resources available from this plant.”





Reference: Liu H, Wu Y, Lan Z, et al. Metabolomics, network pharmacology, and molecular docking guided discrimination of constituents in four varieties of luohan guo ( Siraitia grosvenorii ): an assessment of core active ingredients and their potential antioxidant mechanisms. J Sci Food Agric. 2026:jsfa.70400. doi: 10.1002/jsfa.70400



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.