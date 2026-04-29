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New Circular RNA Found in Extreme Hot Spring Environment

New RNA discovery reveals unexpected diversity in extreme environments.

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Published: April 29, 2026 
Original story from the University of Tsukuba
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Researchers at University of Tsukuba have discovered a previously unknown self-replicating circular RNA in a high-temperature hot spring environment. Previously, self-replicating RNAs identified in high-temperature environments were predominantly RNA viruses with linear genomes. However, the newly identified RNA is a replicating circular RNA that is distinct from known linear RNA viruses. This discovery demonstrates that highly diverse self-replicating RNAs can persist, even under high-temperature extreme conditions.


Although the genetic material of most living organisms is DNA, various self-replicating agents rely instead on RNA, including RNA viruses and viroids, which are infectious RNA molecules that are smaller and structurally simpler than RNA viruses. These RNA-based replicators are considered important for understanding the origin and early evolution of life. However, the distribution, diversity, and ecological range of self-replicating RNAs across different environments remain poorly understood.


The research team previously identified a highly unusual RNA virus in a high-temperature hot spring ecosystem. In the present study, this research was extended by searching for distinct types of self-replicating RNAs in a similar extreme environment, and a novel circular RNA replicon was identified within the microbial community inhabiting the hot spring. This RNA shows profound divergence from previously known circular RNAs at the nucleotide sequence level, constituting a new lineage that shares a key protein fold with established circular RNA replicons. Furthermore, by using this newly discovered circular RNA as a reference to survey public sequence databases, the researchers found that the diversity of circular RNA replicons is far greater than previously recognized.


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Collectively, these findings provide clear evidence that diverse self-replicating RNAs exist even in high-temperature extreme environments. This work broadens the known ecological scope of RNA-based replication systems and provides important insights into their diversity, evolution, and potential roles in early biological history.


Reference: Urayama S ichi, Fukudome A, Mutz P, et al. Identification of hot spring Obelisk-like RNA replicons and expanded diversity of the Obelisk superfamily. Nat Commun. 2026;17(1):3041. doi: 10.1038/s41467-026-71096-6

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