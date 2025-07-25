We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

New Mitophagy Route May Offer Insight Into Parkinson’s Disease

A newly discovered mitophagy pathway may reshape Parkinson’s research by bypassing the FIP200 protein.

News  
Published: July 25, 2025 
Edited by 
Rhianna-lily Smith
3D illustration of mitochondria highlighting structures involved in mitophagy and cellular energy regulation.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

A team of cell biologists from the Max Perutz Labs at the University of Vienna has identified a previously unrecognised pathway that activates mitophagy, a process in which damaged mitochondria are selectively degraded. The findings, published in Nature Cell Biology, indicate that mitophagy can proceed independently of the FIP200 protein, a component long believed to be essential for initiating autophagy.


Autophagy enables cells to eliminate dysfunctional components, helping maintain cellular homeostasis. In mitophagy, the target is mitochondria, the energy-generating structures in cells. Problems in this pathway have been linked to neurodegenerative conditions, including Parkinson’s disease. Most current models describe mitophagy as being initiated through the PINK1/Parkin pathway, a well-studied signalling mechanism in cellular biology.

FIP200 independence raises new questions

The new study, led by postdoctoral researcher Elias Adriaenssens in Sascha Martens’ group, focused on mitophagy receptors NIX and BNIP3. Using a series of biochemical reconstitution experiments, the researchers showed that these receptors can induce autophagy without interacting with FIP200. This was an unexpected finding, as FIP200 has been widely regarded as indispensable for autophagosome formation.

Subscribe to Proteomics & Metabolomics updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


Further analysis using mass spectrometry revealed that WIPI proteins, previously thought to act downstream in the autophagy signalling cascade, interact directly with NIX and BNIP3. Follow-up experiments confirmed that these interactions can trigger autophagy, suggesting the existence of parallel pathways that bypass FIP200.

Implications for understanding disease mechanisms

The discovery that WIPI proteins may initiate mitophagy expands the known signalling architecture of autophagy and introduces additional complexity to how cells manage mitochondrial quality control. It also prompts new research questions: under what conditions do cells use one pathway over another, and how might selective modulation of these routes influence disease outcomes?


Although the study was not conducted in human patients, the identification of multiple mitophagy pathways could inform future therapeutic strategies for conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, where mitochondrial dysfunction plays a central role.


Reference: Adriaenssens E, Schaar S, Cook ASI, et al. Reconstitution of BNIP3/NIX-mitophagy initiation reveals hierarchical flexibility of the autophagy machinery. Nat Cell Biol. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41556-025-01712-y


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

Edited By
A picture of Rhianna-lily Smith
Rhianna-lily Smith
Editorial Assistant
Rhianna-lily is an Editorial Assistant at Technology Networks. She holds an honors degree in biomedicine from the University of East Anglia and a masters degree in microbiology. Before joining Technology Networks she researched maternal health and the microbiome.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter