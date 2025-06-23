Noninvasive Imaging Method Maps Whole-Brain Metabolism

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have developed a noninvasive imaging method that enables whole-brain metabolic mapping using clinical MRI scanners. The approach offers detailed insight into neurotransmitter and metabolite levels across the brain and may help detect disease-related changes well before conventional MRI methods reveal structural abnormalities.





Unlike standard magnetic resonance imaging, which provides high-resolution anatomical images, and functional MRI, which infers neural activity from blood flow, the new method detects metabolic and physiological signals directly. This allows researchers to observe early biochemical changes in the brain, according to a new study published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.

A step beyond functional MRI

The technique builds on magnetic resonance spectroscopic imaging (MRSI), a method that analyzes signals from specific brain metabolites such as choline and lactate. These molecules provide clues about cell health and biochemical processes. Previous applications of MRSI have been limited by lengthy scan times and low signal-to-noise ratios. The Illinois team addressed these limitations by combining fast data acquisition with machine learning–based reconstruction techniques.





Magnetic resonance spectroscopic imaging (MRSI) MRSI is a noninvasive imaging technique that extends MRI by measuring the concentration of specific metabolites within tissues. Unlike conventional MRI, which focuses on water molecule signals, MRSI captures data on chemical compounds like neurotransmitters, helping to assess metabolic function in the brain.

“Understanding the brain, how it works and what goes wrong when it is injured or diseased is considered one of the most exciting and challenging scientific endeavors of our time.”



Dr. Zhi-Pei Liang.

Using their method, researchers reduced scan times for full-brain metabolic imaging to just over 12 minutes. They demonstrated the method’s ability to map variations in metabolic activity across healthy brains and identify changes associated with disease.

Detecting early signs of disease

In healthy participants, the researchers observed that metabolite levels and neurotransmitter activity differed between brain regions, suggesting that metabolic function is not uniform throughout the brain. In individuals with brain tumors, the technique identified elevated choline and lactate levels, which varied by tumor grade. These changes were not apparent in conventional MRI images.

“Metabolic and physiological changes often occur before structural and functional abnormalities are visible on conventional MRI and fMRI images. Metabolic imaging, therefore, can lead to early diagnosis and intervention of brain diseases.”



Dr. Yibo Zhao.

In another group of participants with multiple sclerosis (MS), the imaging method detected signs of neuroinflammation and reduced neuronal activity up to 70 days before conventional imaging showed visible lesions. This suggests potential for early disease monitoring and may inform future therapeutic strategies.





Neuroinflammation Neuroinflammation refers to inflammation within the brain or spinal cord, typically involving the activation of immune cells. It is associated with a range of neurological disorders and can contribute to neuronal damage.

Towards personalized neurological care

While still in development, the researchers suggest that this MRSI approach could be used in clinical settings to monitor disease progression and treatment response. The ability to assess brain metabolism in a detailed, spatially resolved manner may support more personalized and timely interventions.





The work was led by Zhi-Pei Liang, professor of electrical and computer engineering and member of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology. The study involved collaboration with graduate and postdoctoral researchers at the University of Illinois.





Reference: Zhao Y, Li Y, Jin W, et al. Ultrafast J-resolved magnetic resonance spectroscopic imaging for high-resolution metabolic brain imaging. Nat Biomed Eng. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41551-025-01418-4



